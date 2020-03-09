Getzville Resident Andrew DiLuca Honored with UB Pharmacy Alumni Association Award

BUFFALO, NY, March 9, 2020 – Getzville resident Andrew DiLuca, R.Ph., senior director of Pharmacy Services for Kaleida Health, has received The University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences’ (SPPS) 2020 Orville C. Baxter Memorial Professional Practice Award. The award acknowledges leadership within the profession of pharmacy, career innovation and dedication to the school and students.

DiLuca began his career as a pharmacy technician at Buffalo General Medical Center. After graduation and a PGY-1 residency, he was promoted to clinical pharmacy specialist for the former Deaconess Hospital of Buffalo. During his tenure at Buffalo General and Kaleida Health, he has worked in various administrative roles, including staff pharmacist, satellite coordinator and pharmacy manager.

In his current role, DiLuca oversees the pharmacy operations for all of Kaleida Health. He serves on numerous decision-making committees for the system, including Pharmacy and Therapeutics, Electronic Medical Record Steering, Quality Leadership and Patient Safety Council, and the Medical/Dental Staff Executive Committee.

As a preceptor, he has helped implement hospital/health-system pharmacy rotations at Buffalo General Medical Center for many pharmacy students. DiLuca is also an SPPS adjunct assistant professor, teaching a course on medication safety. He is a longtime Dean’s Alumni Ambassador and serves on a number of school-based committees, with remarkable participation on the Clinical Practice Committee, the driving force behind Transitions of Care initiatives.