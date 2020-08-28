Good News from Governor Cuomo… Recently, health officials have observed an uptick in COVID cases in Western New York — the infection rate has been above 1.0% for more than a week. While not a sign for immediate alarm, this is a caution flag.

In response to this uptick, New York State has sent teams to the region and we have set up eight new free rapid testing sites, four of which are in Buffalo.

Rapid testing begins tomorrow. The test returns results in just 15 minutes. All residents of Western New York are eligible to get free testing, but you must call ahead to make an appointment.

Call 833-NYSTRNG (1-833-697-8764) to make an appointment.

I ask Western New York residents to get tested — especially if you have symptoms of COVID or if you believe you may have been in contact with someone who is positive for COVID.

The full list of sites:

Delavan-Grider Community Center

True Bethel Baptist Church

Northwest Buffalo Community Center

Dunkirk Fire Murphy Training Grounds

SUNY ECC North

6205 Main St.

Williamsville, NY 14221

Union Fire Company

John A. Duke Senior Center

YWCA of the Niagara Frontier

As always, I encourage New Yorkers to continue to take the simple and science-backed steps to reduce your risk: Wear a mask, wash your hands with soap often, and maintain social distancing. Together, we will beat this virus.