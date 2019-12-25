BUFFALO, NEW YORK—Erie County Medical Center Corporation (ECMCC) today announced an appointment to the institution’s executive leadership team.
Joseph T. Giglia II, ECMCC’s Chief Human Resources Officer, will assume the positon of General Counsel in addition to his existing responsibilities for ECMCC. Erie County Medical Center Corporation’s current Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Anthony J. Colucci III will retain his position as Executive Vice President, focusing on leading strategic initiatives between ECMCC and its Great Lakes Health System partners, Kaleida Health and the University at Buffalo. Giglia will assume the responsibilities of General Counsel on January 1, 2020.
Giglia holds a Juris Doctor degree from Widener University School of Law (Harrisburg, PA). He holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the State University of New York at Brockport. Prior to joining ECMCC in October 2018, he served as Vice President of Human Resources and General Counsel at the Buffalo News. Prior to that, he served as Vice President of Legal and Operations, Corporate Human Resources for Catholic Health in Buffalo.
