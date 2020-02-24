Brighten your home or office by purchasing gorgeous fresh flowers during the 34th annual Hospice Buffalo Spring Bouquet Sale March 4-7. Gorgeous bouquets will be available for $10 at all Erie County KeyBank branches, Paula’s Donuts, select florists, and many hospitals, public buildings and businesses, as well the Hospice Buffalo Mitchell Campus in Cheektowaga.

This year, Paula’s Donuts will be selling a special Hospice “Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Donut”” for $2.50and donating 50% of proceeds to Hospice Buffalo.

The beautiful mixed bouquets of gerbera daisies, sunflowers, roses, asters, other fresh flowers and greens are sure to put the feeling of spring in the air! Proceeds from the Spring Bouquet Sale support Hospice Buffalo programs. These agencies are dedicated to the care and support of individuals facing serious illness and loss.

Founded by the Professional Florists of WNY, the Hospice Buffalo Spring Bouquet Sale™ is the largest community-wide fundraiser for the Hospice Foundation. More than 500 local companies and schools, and over 700 community volunteers assist with the sale. Since its inception, the Bouquet Sale has raised more than $6 million to support Hospice patients in Erie County and their families. Presented by KeyBank.

For more information on bouquet sale locations, visit HospiceSpringBouquetSale.com or call the Hospice Foundation at (716) 686-8090.