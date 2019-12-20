Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is pleased to announce its recent hire of Lynn Wolfgang Catalano, who will lead the medical center’s Foundation and Community Relations, effective January 1. Within these roles, Catalano will focus on building legacies and endowments, fundraising and elevating the visibility of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Catalano has more than 20 years of fundraising and donor development experience. She is well-known locally as the former executive director of the Mount St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation, a post she held for 16 years.
Most recently, she served as director of development and co-director at the Foundation for Jewish Philanthropies, where she focused primarily on the foundation’s Legacies Program, developing and managing charitable bequests, trusts, endowments and other philanthropic funds.
Catalano received her Juris Doctor, Certificate in Income Taxation from the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Law and her B.A. in psychology cum laude from Boston University.
In making the announcement, Memorial President & CEO Joseph A. Ruffolo said, “We are fortunate to acquire a seasoned fund raising professional of Lynn’s caliber. Her extensive experience and success in donor development, particularly in healthcare, as well as her thorough knowledge of the local community and its residents will serve Memorial well as we continue to seek new revenue sources to support the expansion of our healthcare services.”
A lifelong Lewiston resident, Catalano has been widely recognized for her accomplishments, both professionally and in a volunteer capacity.
Among her awards are the Niagara Gazette 2011 Woman of Distinction with the Joan Wolfgang Community Service Award, the national award of the Ascension Health Council on Philanthropy, 2010 Sister Mary Walter Boyle Excellence in Philanthropy Award, Business First 2004 “Forty Under 40” and the Business First 2002 Pathfinder Award.
Catalano resides in Lewiston with her husband, Joseph and two daughters.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.