BUFFALO, NY (April 6, 2026) – Parent Network of WNY’s 4th annual Recreational Festival sponsored by Northtown Auto, Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo, and Lumsden McCormick LLP will be hosted on Saturday, April 11th from 10am to 1pm.

Organized to promote inclusive recreational activities and games for children of all ages with all abilities to remain active this upcoming summer. The Recreational Festival will be held at The R.O.C.K. located at 425 Meyer Road, West Seneca, NY, 14224.

“This year, Parent Network of WNY’s Recreational Festival will be a kickoff for celebrating the 55th year anniversary of the Week of the Young Child. We have added some new additions this year to celebrate the Week of the Young Child such as, a sensory room, developmental screenings on-site for ages 0-5 and much more!” said Destiny Lopez, Marketing and Development Coordinator, Parent Network of WNY.

The Recreational Festival will have various games and activities, Disney Princesses and Superheroes in attendance, face painting, a balloon artist present, and much more. All kids in attendance will receive a healthy snack provided by McDonalds.

All parents will receive a recreational directory with over 200 recreational programs, activities, camps, and inclusive playgrounds in WNY to help keep their child active and will be inclusive to all ages and all abilities. The directory will include pricing, locations, and information for all things to do and places to visit in WNY with their kids and families.

“This a great opportunity for kids to come out and have some fun for free, no matter what their age is or if they have special needs. There will be something for everyone to enjoy, including parents because the directory is going to make their summer planning so much easier.” said Kimberly Kadziolka, Executive Director, Parent Network of WNY.

There will be over 20 different local organizations present to raise awareness about the importance of keeping your kid healthy and active, especially during the summer months. They will be setting up various activities for kids to interact and engage with while parents learn more about the services available in WNY to help support their child’s well-being.

About the organization:

Parent Network of WNY supports families and professionals to empower individuals with disabilities to reach their full potential. We provide 1-on-1 support and education on disabilities, special education, and additional services. For more information on our programs and resources, please visit

https://parentnetworkwny.org/.