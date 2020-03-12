Villa Maria College suspends all in-person classes through April 14th, 2020.

Buffalo, NY – President Giordano announced that Villa Maria College will suspend all in-person classes March 23rd, following spring break (March 15th – 22nd) through April 13th in response to the concerns about COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus. All in-person classes will be shifted to fully online formats beginning Monday, March 23rd, the Monday after Spring Break. This includes all studios and labs. The College plans to resume in-person classes on Tuesday, April 14th. The College is monitoring the situation regarding the coronavirus and may shift plans in the future.

“We are taking this action to minimize the risk to our students, faculty, and staff by reducing population density in classrooms and across campus” said Giordano, “nothing is more important than the health and safety of our college community” he added.

The campus will remain open during this time, and all staff will report to work as usual. The Library, computer labs, studios, and classrooms will remain open for individual student use. However, students who use the facilities will need to practice social distancing protocols. During this time, additional cleaning of the facilities will occur.

In his campus announcement, Giordano stated “this disruption is unfortunate, but necessary given current circumstances. Villa thrives on providing students hands-on learning and individual attention; however, out of an abundance of caution, and for the safety of all students and staff, we must take these measures.”

For complete information regarding Coronavirus updates at Villa Maria College, visit: www.villa.edu/coronavirus