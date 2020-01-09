Get Ready for the Woman-Up Conference on January 30!

As the only conference in the country dedicated to advancing women through using neuroscience (hard science to advance performance) we are thrilled to announce our January 2020 event where our male counterparts are invited as well. The brain and movement – Dr. Wendy A. Suzuki, a Professor of Neural Science and Psychology in the Center for Neural Science at New York University and a best-selling author will be literally kicking the New Year off right. Her recently featured speaking engagement was at The Wonder of Women Summit at UCLA where she discussed the connection between movement and memory alongside Julianne Hough. From stress to eating to exercise, Suzuki offers scientific evidence for what habits will make us the happiest while facing resolution season.

Can you stimulate creativity through exercise? What about your overall health and happiness? Research suggests that physical activity can have a wide range of positive effects and that these outcomes can be immediate and support long term healthy habits. However, the key to it all resides in one particular place: the brain.

For companies committed to aligning to the most comprehensive program for a person’s well-being this sponsorship would set the framework for investing in the future of men and women at the same time. This hands-on event shows men and women how to strategically use their strengths and abilities while mastering positive behaviors for healthy growth including well-being, caretaking, careers, financial confidence, and living a meaningful life. The presenting sponsor would also be a voice for this ground- breaking research. The day will include our keynote speaker along with other conference speakers that will provide practical tools for immediate application in real life scenarios promoting diversity, inclusion and cultural awareness. This is the one place where all generations are warmly welcomed to converge and commit to the continued development of men and women across our region. After all, we’re at our best when solving problems collaboratively.

As Wendy has focused her speaking engagements across the major metropolitan cities, the WomanUp conference will also serve as an avenue to connect Buffalo to the nationwide neuroscience community. This event will provide attendees with the unique opportunity to see the impact of movement on the brain and how it can lead to making more well-informed values-based decisions, which can also impact other facets of decision-making, including investing with confidence. Invest in the future of men and women with us by supporting this initiative which, will connect attendees with the tools and resources entrepreneurship and empowerment for the future.

Location: 500 Pearl Street, Buffalo, NY 14202

Dress code: Casual (physical exercise friendly)

Contact: apa@apasolutions.com

Tentative Conference Agenda

8:30 – 9:00am: Kickoff event (history of conference, thank sponsors)

9:00 – 9:30am: Presenting sponsor (share company info, talk about supporting general and workforce wellness, introduce keynote)

9:30 – 11:30am: Keynote, Dr. Wendy Suzuki (keynote talk, lead attendees through INTENSATI class)

11:30am – 12:30pm: Dr. Wendy Suzuki book signing (opportunity for networking)

12:30 – 1:30pm: Lunch and networking

1:30 – 2:30pm: Roundtable discussions (general wellbeing)

2:30 – 3:30pm: Impact of Stress session with Erikson Neilans, Ph.D.

3:30 – 4:00pm: Closing remarks (takeaways, thank sponsors)

As the President and Owner of APA Solutions, Joan Graci understands the importance of integrating math and science into APA’s work as well as the WomanUp initiative. She leverages her continued education in the field of neuroscience combined with three decades in the recruiting space, to develop on-demand, science-based solutions. Joan provides an outlet for women from all walks of life to engage in personal and professional development through a neuroscience lens. Her time is focused in the training and development trenches alongside research, educator and WomanUp supporter, Dr. Erikson Neilans. Erickson received his doctorate in Behavioral Neuroscience from the University at Buffalo, SUNY. He specializes in sensory perception and the impact of decision making.

Matt Graci, Ph.D. also brings a unique perspective to team APA as a trusted consultant in the cognitive psychology space, while Jean Filipiak gives additional behavioral guidance as the in-house assessment expert. Together the APA team assists in the development of innovative talks and workshops for not only organizations, but also the community of women who attend this WNY summit.