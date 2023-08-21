Nonprofits Can Now Apply for Univera Healthcare Health Equity Innovation Award Funding

Univera Healthcare is once again inviting nonprofit organizations to apply for 2023 Health Equity Innovation Award (HEIA) funding. The awards help fund health and wellness programs that address racial and ethnic health disparities in upstate New York. The online application period opens at 10 a.m., on Mon., Aug. 14, and closes at 11:59 p.m., Thurs., Sept. 14.

“Univera Healthcare’s Health Equity Innovation Award funding aims to support initiatives, programs, and research that specifically target and address the root causes of health inequities, with a focus on addressing structural racism. We believe that by investing in projects that tackle the underlying social, economic, and systematic factors that contribute to health disparities, we can work towards creating a more just and equitable healthcare system,” says Lisa Harris, M.D., senior vice president and chief medical officer, Univera Healthcare.

501(c)(3) organizations in Univera Healthcare’s service area are invited to apply for Health Equity Innovation Award funding up to $30,000.

Application proposals for innovative initiatives or projects, that have proven data outcomes and that can be expanded, will be considered. Submitted proposals must include clear, defined goals for reducing health disparities and the burden of health inequities and social disadvantages. Organizations will be required to specify how funding will measurably assist in improving racial and ethnic health equity outcomes.

Health Equity Innovation Award categories include, but are not limited to:

Reducing health disparities in racial, ethnic, LGBTQIA+ communities, people with disabilities, people living in rural or urban communities, or other groups of people that may be at higher health risk for:

Medical issues and conditions (chronic or acute)

Behavioral health or mental health conditions

Negative outcomes from the above, including death or suicide

Apply for the Health Equity Innovation Award funding here . Award winners will be announced in late October.

The company’s corporate giving follows all applicable laws and regulations and does not support funding organizations that conflict with its corporate mission, goals, policies, or products.