February Fun Features Activities at Area’s Most Beloved Family-Friendly Destinations

Buffalo, N.Y. — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York (Highmark BCBSWNY) is presenting February Fun, a week-long series of free, virtual and outdoor activities for families to enjoy during Winter Break from Monday, Feb. 21 through Friday, Feb. 25.

The local health plan is carrying on its annual tradition by partnering with its most beloved community partners to offer activities and events for families and children of all ages. Events include interactive, virtual field trips to the Buffalo Zoo, rock climbing at the Central Rock Gym, and free skates at the Ice at Canalside and Classic Rink in East Aurora.

“We understand that families in our community are always looking for new ways to keep busy and have fun, especially at this time of the year. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is excited to offer families free and fun virtual and in-person events to take part in during winter break,” said Maureen Hanagan, manager, community affairs, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.

For those looking for more flexibility, Highmark BCBSWNY is also providing activities that families can do on their own schedule, including downloadable coloring and activity pages, healthy recipes, and a guide to safe, outdoor winter activities throughout Western New York.

As a kick-off to the week-long series, Highmark BCBSWNY members will receive free admission to Explore and More Children’s Museum on Sunday, Feb. 20 by showing their member ID card.

Individuals interested in participating in any of the free virtual events are required to pre-register, as space is limited. For more information about February Fun and for a full list of winter activities, visit Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

A full schedule of events and registration information is available at www.bcbswny.com/februaryfun.