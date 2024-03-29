The Community Health Center of Buffalo, Inc. will hold a Job Fair on Thursday, April 11, from 4 to 7 p.m., at 34 Benwood Avenue in Buffalo, NY. Prospective candidates who have a passion for equitable healthcare and seek to join a mission-focused organization dedicated to making a meaningful impact in the community are encouraged to attend. The Job Fair aims to connect skilled individuals with opportunities across all Community Health Center of Buffalo, Inc. locations in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Cheektowaga, and Lockport.

Attendees can explore a multitude of full and part time career opportunities in clinical, support, and administrative roles across diverse programs and departments. A wide range of positions are available, including RNs, LPNs, medical assistants, physician assistants, nurse practitioners specializing in Adult and Family Medicine and Family Planning, dental professionals, case managers, mental health counselors, psychiatrists, social workers, and physical therapists, along with department staff for the Call Center Medical Records, Patient Registration, and Operations Management.

It is preferred that applicants apply online for specific jobs before the Job Fair event at chcb.net/careers. Qualified applicants will receive an on-the-spot interview. Applicants are asked to bring a copy of their resume. Walk-ins are welcome.

Employees receive competitive benefits, including medical, dental, vision, and life insurance; paid time off; tuition assistance; no overnights; retirement plan; and more.

Candidates who are not able to attend the Job Fair can apply online anytime. For a full list of openings, visit chcb.net/careers.

The Community Health Center of Buffalo, Inc., a Federally Qualified Health Center, operates locations in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Cheektowaga, and Lockport. The Community Health Center of Buffalo, Inc. is committed to providing access to quality and culturally sensitive health care to all, regardless of an ability to pay; offering free or discounted fees for patients who qualify.