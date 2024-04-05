Featured contributions include insights to be shared in major symposium examining ‘obesity paradox’

Researchers from around the world gather in San Diego April 5-10

Dr. Sai Yendamuri to discuss obesity’s effects on immune response

Roswell Park poster abstracts address other critical topics in oncology

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Researchers from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center will share their latest findings with colleagues from around the world at the 2024 annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) in San Diego, California, April 5-10. The event attracts more than 21,000 professionals from the oncology field, as well as patients, survivors and advocates.

Major Symposium

Obesity is now recognized as a leading cause of cancer, second only to smoking. The work of Roswell Park faculty will be featured in two presentations addressing that issue during a major symposium on The Growing Impact of Obesity on Cancer and Cancer Immunotherapy Outcomes, Monday, April 8, from 10:15-11:45 a.m. PDT in the San Diego Conference Center, Room 30, upper level:

Featured Posters Highlight Other Roswell Park-Led Research

During the meeting, Roswell Park research teams will present posters documenting several other Roswell Park-led efforts advancing understanding in key areas of oncology:

The investigators gratefully acknowledge support from both public and private funding organizations, including the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and numerous National Institutes of Health agencies, in making this work possible.