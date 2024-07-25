The Niagara County Department of Health Nursing Division, in partnership with the Niagara County Office for the Aging, is offering a free Chronic Pain Self-Management Workshop. The six–week workshop starts on August 13 and is scheduled Tuesdays from 1:00pm-3:30pm at the Lockport Memorial Hospital, 6001 Shimer Drive, Lockport.

This program covers both the physical aspects of managing chronic pain as well as the emotional part and is designed to provide participants with the skills to manage their pain on a day-to-day basis. Workshop topics include: exercise, healthy eating, pain management, as well as how to deal with such concerns as fatigue, sleep problems, difficult emotions, weight loss, communicating with family, friends, and coworkers. The workshop is highly participatory, and each participant is guided to tailor the workshop content to their own needs.

Individuals with chronic pain or caregivers of persons with chronic pain can register for the Chronic Pain Self-Management Workshop Program by calling Stacy Knott, MSEd, Nursing Operations Manager, Niagara County Department of Health Nursing Division at (716) 278-8596.

For information on how participating in the workshops can help you manage your pain, please visit www.niagaracounty.com/ChronicPain.

Additionally, we encourage employers and community groups to contact the NCDOH Nursing Division at 716-278-1900 if they would like to offer one of our Chronic Pain, Diabetes, or Chronic Disease Self-Management workshops to their employees or clients.