By Donna Herberger, Weight Loss Coach and Stephen D. Rycyna, Jr., MD

As summer temperatures rise, staying hydrated becomes more important than ever. Water is vital to nearly every bodily function, from regulating body temperature and lubricating joints to supporting digestion, circulation, and brain function. Even mild dehydration can cause fatigue, headaches, dizziness, dry skin, muscle cramps, and difficulty concentrating. Warmer weather increases sweating, raising the risk of dehydration. Severe dehydration can lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke, especially among older adults, children, and people who spend time outdoors.

Hydration also supports weight management. Sometimes people mistake thirst for hunger and eat when their body is actually asking for fluids. Drinking water before meals can help people feel fuller, potentially reducing overeating and unnecessary snacking. Replacing sugary beverages and caffeine with water also helps reduce calorie intake and support a healthier metabolism.

The ideal water intake is 64 ounces a day. In fact, for every cup of coffee, which is dehydrating, you will need an additional 8 ounces of water. For those prone to kidney stones, the recommendation increases to 96 ounces.

Experts agree that staying hydrated improves digestion, metabolism, cognition, energy levels, and more. Experts often recommend drinking water consistently throughout the day rather than waiting until you feel thirsty, because thirst can already be a sign of mild dehydration. People who exercise, work outdoors, or spend time in the heat may need more fluids.

Donna Herberger is President of the Ideal You Weight Loss Center, LLC, and Stephen D. Rycyna, Jr., MD, serves as Medical Director. The Ideal You Weight Loss Center has locations at 8241 Sheridan Drive in Clarence, 1066 Union Road in West Seneca, and 2560 Sheridan Drive in Tonawanda. Visit www.IdealYou.com or call 716-631-THIN (8446).