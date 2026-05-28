Jamestown, NY — May 27, 2026 —Western New York Independent Living, Inc. (WNYIL) is expanding access to home and community-based services with the opening of a new satellite office in Jamestown. Located at 114 W 3rd Street, Suite 107, in the Chadakoin Building (former YMCA), the office is now fully operational.

“Expanding into Jamestown strengthens our ability to meet people where they are and ensure that individuals in rural and underserved communities have access to self-directed in-home supports,” said Stephanie Orlando, Chief Executive Officer of WNY Independent Living, Inc. “This location allows us to deepen our regional impact and better support consumers and their families throughout the Southern Tier and beyond.”

The new location will serve as a hub for WNYIL’s Taking Control department, overseen by Julie Andrews, Director of Taking Control. This office is strategically positioned to support individuals and families across the Southern Tier of New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania, expanding access to self-directed home care services in these regions.

WNYIL’s Taking Control Self-Directed Home Care program allows individuals to manage their own home care services, including hiring, training, and supervising their personal assistants, with support from WNYIL. The Veteran Directed Care program provides eligible veterans with similar flexibility, allowing them to direct their own care and remain in their homes with the supports they choose.

While the Jamestown office provides a fully accessible space, services are primarily delivered in consumers’ and veterans’ homes. Office visits will be available by appointment, with scheduled opportunities for Direct Care Workers and Personal Assistants to complete onboarding and training.

The expansion reflects WNYIL’s ongoing commitment to reaching underserved and rural communities, where access to traditional home care services is often limited. As part of that commitment, WNYIL continues to work in tandem with its sister Center for Independent Living, Southwestern Independent Living Center, in supporting individuals and strengthening independent living services throughout the Southern Tier region.

“We’re honored to provide a larger base of support to the Veterans and Consumers of self-directed home care, expanding further into rural Chautauqua, Warren, and McKean Counties where traditional home care has proven to have geographical barriers”. –Julie Andrews, Director of Taking Control

For more information, please contact Carrie Caruso at (716) 836-0822, Ext. 540.