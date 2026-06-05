Dear Veteran,

As Executive Director of the VA Western New York Healthcare System, I want to personally invite you to join us for our Freedom 250 Veteran Outreach Event on Friday, June 26, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Col. B. Weber VFW Post 898 in Lackawanna.

Whether you currently receive your care through VA, have never enrolled, or may have visited us years ago and haven’t returned, I hope you’ll consider spending some time with us. This event is designed specifically to help Veterans learn more about the healthcare, benefits, and services they have earned through their service to our nation.

At this event, you’ll have the opportunity to meet members of our healthcare team and learn about a wide variety of programs and services available through VA. Representatives from the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA), and National Cemetery Administration (NCA) will be available to answer questions, provide education, assist with claims and benefits counseling, discuss burial and memorial benefits, and help eligible Veterans enroll in VA healthcare on the spot.

Our staff are genuinely excited to meet you. They are proud of the work they do every day and eager to showcase the many ways VA is serving Veterans throughout Western New York. From primary care and specialty services to mental health care, Whole Health, telehealth, caregiver support, women Veteran programs, PACT Act benefits, homelessness services, and much more, we want you to see firsthand the breadth of services available to you and your family.

For those Veterans who may have received care from us in the past but have not visited in several years, I have a special invitation:

Come back and see what has changed.

Over the past several years, our teams have worked tirelessly to improve access, quality, patient experience, and outcomes. Those efforts have resulted in the VA Western New York Healthcare System earning a CMS Five‑Star Quality Rating—the highest possible rating and one that no other hospital, public or private, has achieved anywhere in Western New York.

That distinction belongs to the dedicated employees who care for Veterans every day, but it also belongs to the Veterans who have trusted us with their care. We are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished, and we would welcome the opportunity to show you why so many Veterans are choosing VA.

Most importantly, I would simply ask for the opportunity to earn your trust.

If you are not currently enrolled, let us show you what VA healthcare can offer. If you have questions about your benefits, let us help answer them. If it has been years since you last walked through our doors, let us show you how much has changed.

Our mission is to provide world‑class care and services to the men and women who served our nation. We would be honored to serve you.

I hope to see you on June 26.

With gratitude and respect,

Danielle