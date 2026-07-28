by Annette Pinder

Before you know it, cooler weather will arrive in Western New York. That means we’ll start closing our windows, turning on the heat, and spending more time indoors. While we think about furnace maintenance and rising heating bills, there’s something else to consider: the air we’re breathing inside our homes.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Americans spend about 90% of their time indoors. The EPA also reports that some pollutant concentrations can be two to five times higher indoors than typical outdoor levels.

Once a home is sealed for the heating season, dust, pet dander, cooking odors, cleaning products, allergens, and other airborne contaminants may linger indoors. Newer energy-efficient homes can pose another challenge. Because they are designed to reduce drafts and prevent heated air from escaping, they may also have less natural ventilation. The result can be air that feels dry, stale, or uncomfortable.

More Than Changing the Furnace Filter

Changing your HVAC filter regularly is important, but improving indoor air quality may require more than filtration. Ventilation, humidity control, and air purification each address different aspects of the indoor environment. A heat recovery ventilator (HRV) brings fresh outdoor air into the home while exhausting stale indoor air. As the air moves through the system, heat from the outgoing air is transferred to the incoming air without the two air streams mixing. This allows a home to receive fresh air while retaining much of the heat that might otherwise be lost.

Humidity is another concern during a Western New York winter. Heated indoor air can become extremely dry, leading to dry skin and eyes, scratchy throats, nosebleeds, and sinus irritation. A whole-home humidifier integrates with the home’s HVAC system to distribute moisture more evenly throughout the house. Proper humidity may also help protect hardwood floors, furniture, and wood trim from excessive drying and cracking.

Air purification offers another approach. Whole-home systems installed in HVAC ductwork are designed to remove airborne particles and other contaminants as air circulates throughout the home. Some systems may help reduce dust, pollen, pet dander, odors, mold spores, and certain airborne microorganisms.

“The best approach to indoor air quality depends on the home and its occupants,” says James Sabal, Vice President of NOCO Residential. “We consider ventilation, humidity, filtration, and the homeowner’s concerns before recommending a solution.”

Start by Thinking About Your Home

Does the air feel excessively dry every winter? Do cooking or pet odors linger? Does your home feel stuffy when the windows are closed? Are family members bothered by dust or seasonal allergens? These may be good reasons to take a closer look at your home’s indoor air quality.

Western New Yorkers spend a significant portion of the year with their homes sealed against the cold. Before another heating season begins, it may be worth considering not only how warm your home feels but also the quality of the air circulating through it.

To learn more about indoor air quality solutions, visit NOCO at noco.com or call 716-216-5715