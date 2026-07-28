When it comes to nourishing a newborn or young child, no food source is as natural and beneficial as a mother’s breast milk. Breastfeeding is a personal choice, but one many mothers consider after a child’s birth. That’s because a lactating body produces the exact nutrients a baby needs during the three phases of milk production. California Breastfeeding says that, in almost all situations, there is no need for supplementation.

How is milk made?

During pregnancy, a woman’s breasts begin preparing to make milk. As the milk-making tissues grow rapidly, a woman may notice her breasts becoming fuller and more tender. After the baby is born, hormonal shifts trigger the release of the lactation hormone prolactin, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Prolactin signals the breasts to make milk, a process that is enhanced by a baby’s suckling. The more a child nurses, the greater the milk production. Suckling also signals another hormone, oxytocin, which tells the small muscles in the breast to contract. This contraction moves the milk through the milk ducts.

Types of milk produced.

There are three phases of breast milk. Colostrum is the first milk produced right after the child is born. It is thick, yellow, and rich in nutrients the baby needs in the first few hours and days. Transitional milk appears as mature breast milk begins to replace colostrum, usually during the first week at home with the baby. Mature milk is thinner than colostrum but still full of nutrients. It comes in about 10 to 15 days after birth. Mature milk will continue to change with the baby’s needs and stomach.

Frequency of breastfeeding.

Mothers, particularly those new to breastfeeding, may worry about whether they can make enough milk. A child will breastfeed often, typically eight to 12 times a day. If breastfeeding is successful, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a mother should hear and see the baby swallowing, and the child will seem content after a feeding. The baby will let the mom know how long he or she needs to feed, which may be between 15 and 20 minutes per breast. Eating patterns may change from day to day.

Getting the right latch.

The baby should be lifted so the child’s nose is in front of the nipple. This makes feeding most comfortable and natural for both mother and child. Pillows can help make positioning easier. Stroking the nipple from the baby’s nose to their lips will help trigger the child’s reflex to open their mouth wide. The baby should be latched deeply so it will not hurt.

Lactation consultants can help mothers learn the correct techniques and positions for breastfeeding. Many hospitals and birthing centers offer education to new mothers. It may take some time to master, but breastfeeding is the perfect food for a baby, and ample effort can be put into making the feeding experience more successful.