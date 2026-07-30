NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center (NFMMC) is proud to announce a new partnership with Niagara Pride that will expand access to compassionate, inclusive healthcare services for the LGBTQIA2S+ community throughout Western New York.

Launched on July 24, 2026, Niagara Falls Memorial’s Mobile Health Unit will provide monthly health and wellness services at Niagara Pride’s offices (1522 Main St, Niagara Falls, NY 14305), bringing preventive care, screenings, behavioral health support, sexual health services, and care coordination directly into a trusted community setting.

The partnership reflects Memorial’s ongoing commitment to improving access to healthcare by meeting patients where they are and ensuring every individual receives respectful, patient-centered care.

Through the monthly clinics, patients will have access to a broad range of services, including:

Primary and preventive care, including wellness visits, chronic disease management, diabetes screening and education, blood pressure management, and women’s health services.

Sexual health services, including STI and HIV screening, prevention education, and PrEP services available both in person and through telehealth.

Mental and behavioral health support.

Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) screenings, care coordination, and referrals to community resources.

Navigation and referrals for gender-affirming hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgical services through trusted specialty providers.

The program is open to all residents of Western New York, regardless of county of residence. Individuals from Niagara, Erie, Orleans, and surrounding counties are welcome to receive services.

“This partnership reflects Memorial’s mission to ensure that every member of our community has access to high-quality, compassionate healthcare,” said AmyLynn Bryniarski, Vice President of Service Line Operations at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. “Healthcare works best when people feel respected, welcomed, and safe. By partnering with Niagara Pride and bringing our Mobile Health Unit directly into the community, we are removing barriers to care while building trusted relationships that support healthier lives across Western New York.”

Dr. Ronald Piaseczny, LMHC, President and Founder of Niagara Pride, said the partnership represents an important step toward improving health equity in the region.

“This partnership with Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center marks a pivotal step forward in breaking down the systemic barriers to healthcare faced by the LGBTQIA2S+ community in our region. By bringing screenings, testing, and essential health services directly into the Niagara Pride office, we are doing more than just providing medical care; we are cultivating a space that is fundamentally safe, affirming, and free from the anxiety that often prevents our community from seeking support. For many in our rural WNY neighborhoods, having a central, trusted hub where they can access both clinical services and our comprehensive programming is life-changing. It ensures that health and wellness are not just concepts, but accessible realities for every LGBTQIA2S+ individual and their allies, regardless of their zip code.”

The Mobile Health Unit will be located at Niagara Pride, 1522 Main Street, Niagara Falls, on the following dates:

Friday, August 21, 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday, September 18, 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Monday, October 12, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. during a special Community Health Fair featuring expanded services.

Free on-site parking is available.

The partnership is part of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s continued investment in community-based healthcare, making essential services more accessible while helping improve health outcomes for underserved populations throughout the region