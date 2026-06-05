The Niagara County Department of Health (NCDOH) is monitoring a confirmed case of measles in an Erie County resident who recently traveled abroad. At this time, there are no confirmed cases of measles in Niagara County.

Because the infected individual visited several public locations in Buffalo during their infectious period, NCDOH is alerting Niagara County residents to potential regional exposure risks on May 24 and May 28, 2026.

Anyone who visited the following locations during the specified times should immediately consult their healthcare provider, monitor for symptoms, and verify their immunization status:

Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Emergency Department (formerly Oishei Children’s Hospital, 818 Ellicott St., Buffalo) May 24 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. May 28 between 12:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

(formerly Oishei Children’s Hospital, 818 Ellicott St., Buffalo)

1021 Broadway, Buffalo (Includes Jericho Road, Broadway Pediatrics, USPS, UBMD, and the Care Management Coalition) May 28 between 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

(Includes Jericho Road, Broadway Pediatrics, USPS, UBMD, and the Care Management Coalition)

Residents who may have been exposed should watch for symptoms for the next 21 days. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, and a subsequent rash. If you develop these symptoms, please call your health care provider or clinic before going in person so the facility can prevent exposing others.

“While there are no cases in Niagara County, measles is exceptionally contagious and spreads easily through the air,” said Niagara County Public Health Director Dr. Fauzia Khan. “Vaccination is the best protection against the measles virus. We urge anyone who is unvaccinated or unsure of their status to contact their health care provider to get protected.”

As of January 1, 2026, Niagara County MMR vaccination rate for children ages 24-35 months that received 1 MMR dose before their 2nd birthday is 87.7%. A complete two-dose series of the MMR vaccine provides maximum protection. Residents who are underinsured or uninsured, or who are having difficulty scheduling an appointment with a primary care doctor or pharmacy, can access vaccinations through the NCDOH Immunization Clinic.

Clinics are available by appointment at the Trott Access Center in Niagara Falls and 55 Stevens Street in Lockport. To check eligibility or schedule an appointment, call the NCDOH Nursing Division at (716) 278-1903.