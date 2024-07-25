WHAT: The American Heart Association and the Buffalo Bills are teaming up to save lives in the second year of the HeartBEAT initiative. As part of a collaboration to increase CPR awareness in the community, the American Heart Association will be offering Hands-Only CPR training at Buffalo Bills Training Camp

WHEN: July 24th – August 8th

Trainings available during operational hours each practice day

WHERE: St. John Fisher University

3690 East Avenue

Rochester, NY 14618

Interactive Area

WHY: With nearly 3 out of 4 cardiac arrests outside of the hospital occurring in homes, knowing how to perform CPR is critically important. CPR, especially if performed immediately,

could double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.

Attendees will be able to use the mobile CPR kiosk, sponsored by UR Medicine, to learn and practice Hands-Only CPR and get feedback on compression and speed quality.