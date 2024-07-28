A Curious Mind Can Change the World

Having a curious mind has always been important to me. It compels me to ask meaningful questions and look beneath the surface to discover new possibilities. So, a recent interview by Thomas Burnett of the John Templeton Foundation titled How Deep Curiosity Can Change the World captured my attention.

Burnett conducted a Q&A featuring Scott Shiegeoka, an internationally recognized curiosity expert, speaker, and author of the award-winning book Seek: How Curiosity Can Transform Your Life and Change the World. Shigeoka’s research-based work promotes positive well-being and relationships, including at UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center and through the courses he teaches at the University of Texas.

Growing up in a crowded home with little means, Shigeoka recalls spending time outdoors discovering nature and building spaceships out of cardboard boxes. Always curious about the human mind, he chose Psychology as his college major. When Shigeoka’s grandmother, who suffered from dementia, recounted her experiences incorrectly, he didn’t correct her. Instead, he encouraged her to share her joyful memories with him.

Shigeoka says we need to do a better job of engaging with one another with curiosity because, rather than persuading someone to change their beliefs to match our own, it is far more rewarding to better understand one another. He says this requires asking the right questions. For example, instead of asking someone’s name when newly introduced, try, “What is the story behind your name?” Rather than asking about their job, try, “Is there anything happening in your life now that is exciting?”

Shigeoka says real connection requires both inward curiosity and a desire to truly know and understand others. While many are apprehensive about exploring new ideas and new ways of seeing things, he says asking meaningful questions to foster greater understanding can help us better connect and work together to transform the world. I can’t think of a better time and reason to start doing that.

Learn more at https://www.templeton.org/news/how-deep-curiosity-can-change-the-world