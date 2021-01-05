By on January 5, 2021   /   All Articles, COVID-19, Featured, News  
UPDATE: January 5

CASES UPDATE ERIE & NIAGARA COUNTY:

  • Erie County has 43,816 cases to date with 1,249 deaths.
  • Niagara County has 9,427 cases to date and 142 deaths.

RAPID TESTING NOW AVAILABLE AT G-HEALTH ENTERPRISES! Learn more here. You can call Urban Family Practice at 716-882-0366.

MORE ON RAPID TESTING:  https://buffalohealthyliving.com/same-day-rapid-testing/

REGULAR COVID TESTING SITES: FIND A SITE NEAR YOU TO GET TESTED! Diagnostic tests are available for free through ECDOH and can be scheduled at (716) 858-2929.

CVS will be offering rapid covid tests soon. Learn more.

Quest Diagnostics also offering COVID tests with a one-day turnaround for getting a kit to you and follow-up results soon thereafter.

  • The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) updated information.
  • FRAUD ALERT: At this time there are no FDA-approved drugs or treatments for COVID-19. There are also no over-the-counter COVID-19 tests. If you get an email, phone call, offer by mail, or other solicitation for these scams, hang up and ignore them. This is a very important warning to reinforce for every Erie County resident. The best medical advice for you comes from your physician.
  • Our COVID-19 Information Line team is working with many county departments and outside agencies to keep our Frequently Asked Questions updated. Review that list here:http://www2.erie.gov/health/index.php?q=frequently-asked-questions-and-answers-about-covid-19-coronavirus

General Information and Resources

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. The virus that causes COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China.  For the latest information, go to CDC COVID-19 website.

General Information

