UPDATE: January 5
CASES UPDATE ERIE & NIAGARA COUNTY:
- Erie County has 43,816 cases to date with 1,249 deaths.
- Niagara County has 9,427 cases to date and 142 deaths.
RAPID TESTING NOW AVAILABLE AT G-HEALTH ENTERPRISES! Learn more here. You can call Urban Family Practice at 716-882-0366.
MORE ON RAPID TESTING: https://buffalohealthyliving.com/same-day-rapid-testing/
REGULAR COVID TESTING SITES: FIND A SITE NEAR YOU TO GET TESTED! Diagnostic tests are available for free through ECDOH and can be scheduled at (716) 858-2929.
CVS will be offering rapid covid tests soon. Learn more.
Quest Diagnostics also offering COVID tests with a one-day turnaround for getting a kit to you and follow-up results soon thereafter.
- The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) updated information.
- FRAUD ALERT: At this time there are no FDA-approved drugs or treatments for COVID-19. There are also no over-the-counter COVID-19 tests. If you get an email, phone call, offer by mail, or other solicitation for these scams, hang up and ignore them. This is a very important warning to reinforce for every Erie County resident. The best medical advice for you comes from your physician.
- Our COVID-19 Information Line team is working with many county departments and outside agencies to keep our Frequently Asked Questions updated. Review that list here:http://www2.erie.gov/health/index.php?q=frequently-asked-questions-and-answers-about-covid-19-coronavirus
General Information and Resources
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. The virus that causes COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China. For the latest information, go to CDC COVID-19 website.
General Information
- FAQs – ECDOH COVID-19 Coronavirus Frequently Asked Questions and Answers (FAQs), Local Information & Resources about Coronavirus COVID-19 (Updated 04/08/2020)
- ECDOH COVID-19 Information Line: (716) 858-2929
- NYSDOH COVID-19 Information Line: 1-888-364-3065
- Volunteer your time
- Community Resources
- Domestic Violence: NYS launched a new texting program and confidential service to help New Yorkers experiencing domestic violence. Unfortunately, there has been a rise in domestic violence reports during this pandemic. Abuse victims are often closely watched by their abuser, making these tools needed. We want you to know: You are not alone and you do not have to stay in a dangerous situation. We will help you. Text 844-997-2121 or visit www.opdv.ny.gov to confidentially chat with a professional at any time of day or night.
- Erie County PPE Collection – Please complete this form if you have available PPE that would assist in the COVID-19 response
- Erie County COVID-19 Press Conference Recordings
- ECDOH Press Releases
- Erie County COVID-19 Case Mapping Tool
- ECDOH COVID-19 Quarantine & Testing Data
- Public Advisories of Potential COVID-19 Exposure
