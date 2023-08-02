Tim Hortons Annual Smile Cookie™ Campaign raises over $815,000 in six consecutive years to benefit ECMC

BUFFALO, NEW YORK— For a sixth consecutive year, Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) Corporation and Tim Hortons® restaurants partnered to support the institution’s frontline care services, raising $121,758 during the campaign that ran May 1-7, 2023. Over the previous years, the annual campaign has generated significant support to ECMC: 2022 – $146,745; 2021 – $135,567; 2020 – $135,879; 2019 – $167,498; and in 2018 – close to $95,000, for a six-year total of $818,815. As in previous years, proceeds from Tim Hortons® annual Smile Cookie™ campaign throughout Western New York will go this year to ECMC’s frontline care services. Each Smile Cookie™ costs $1.50.

Sahil Ahuja, ECMC Tim Hortons® Franchise Owner, said, “Every year, our Buffalo Tim Hortons restaurant owners and community show their dedication to supporting ECMC through our Smile Cookie Campaign. It’s truly incredible to see our community coming together every year.”

Thomas J. Quatroche Jr., PhD, President and CEO, ECMC Corporation, said, “Over the past six years, Tim Hortons partners from throughout Western New York have generously supported ECMC through the annual Smile Cookie campaign, which contributes to the lifesaving care our ECMC Family provides every day to the residents of our region. We are grateful for the Tim Hortons partners’ commitment to ensuring that the proceeds for the Smile Cookie sales support our caregivers and we are equally thankful for the thousands of Western New Yorkers who every year purchase Smile Cookies knowing their action provides direct support to ECMC.”