The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) and the Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force are announcing the next three months of trainings to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and use Narcan (naloxone) to reverse an opioid overdose.

Virtual trainings are offered in a one-hour format as “Lunch and Learns” for individuals who would participate during a lunch break, and also in a 90-minute format. Participants who provide a mailing address will receive a free Narcan kit after the training is complete. Participants will need a computer with Internet access or a smart phone with the ability to access WebEx.

An in-person training is scheduled for DeGraff Community Center in North Tonawanda on Wednesday, July 28 from 6-8 p.m. Additional in-person trainings will be announced. For information on a group training for your business or organization, call (716) 858-7695.

Register for virtual or in-person trainings at http://www.erie.gov/opioidtrainings.

In-person Training

Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 6-8 p.m.

DeGraff Community Center, 139 Division Street, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

Virtual Trainings: The link to a WebEx meeting will be provided to registrants.

JULY

Wednesday, July 14, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday, July 17, 9 – 10:30 am.

AUGUST

Tuesday, August 3, 12 – 1 p.m.

Saturday, August 7, 9 – 10:30 a.m.

SEPTEMBER

Wednesday, September 15, 1 – 2 p.m.