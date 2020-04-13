FREE CIVIL LEGAL SERVICES AVAILABLE THROUGH NEIGHBORHOOD LEGAL SERVICES’ ‘VIRTUAL’ JUSTICE BUS
Evening and Weekend Call-In Hours Now Available
(April 13, 2020) Serving Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Wyoming and Orleans counties, Neighborhood Legal Services is a free civil legal services firm specializing in domestic violence prevention, divorce, eviction prevention, health insurance access, disability, student loans, SNAP, shelter and other government benefits.
Neighborhood Legal Services’ new Justice Bus program works with community-based agencies to increase access to justice by bringing lawyers into communities where the most vulnerable western New York residents need legal assistance for basic needs such as food, shelter and safety. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Neighborhood Legal Services’ Justice Bus program will provide telephone access to free civil legal services on Monday and Thursday evenings from 5 – 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as follows:
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE/FAMILY LEGAL NEEDS (716) 847-0650 ext. 279
LANDLORD/TENANT LEGAL NEEDS (716) 847-0650 ext. 272
COVID-19 PROGRAMS/GOVERNMENT BENEFITS/HEALTH INSURANCE (716) 847-0650 ext. 221
STUDENT LOANS/SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY/SSI/BENEFITS COUNSELING (716) 847-0650 ext. 302
With offices in Buffalo, Batavia and Niagara Falls, Neighborhood Legal Services remains open for TELEPHONE INTAKE during the COVID-19 pandemic Monday through Friday: Erie/Niagara County residents (716) 847-0650 and
Genesee/Wyoming/Orleans County residents (585) 343-5450, or via email: contactus@nls.org.
We can help with domestic violence and other family law matters; health insurance; government benefits/SNAP/shelter/benefits counseling; Social Security disability/SSI hearings; and evictions/housing conditions/housing discrimination matters. www.nls.org For more information, please contact Neighborhood Legal Services Executive Director, Lauren Breen, at (716) 983-1966 or via email at
lbreen@nls.org.
