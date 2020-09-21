Online options to learn how and when to use Narcan to save a life by reversing the effects of an opioid overdose

ERIE COUNTY, NY— The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) and the Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force are presenting a series of virtual trainings on recognizing the signs of an opioid overdose and on using Narcan (naloxone) to reverse an opioid overdose.

“We are concerned that this year the numbers of fatal and non-fatal opioid overdoses have increased, and we know that Narcan saves lives,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “With these online trainings, we can focus on getting this crucial information out to a larger audience and get Narcan into the hands of those who need it.”

“These virtual events are supplementing what we are doing to distribute Narcan in our community,” offered Cheryll Moore, director of the Opiate Epidemic Task Force. “Our emergency Narcan boxes for businesses and organizations are very popular, as is our unique ‘Text for Narcan’ program.”

The trainings are offered in a one-hour format as “Lunch and Learns” for individuals who would participate during a lunch break, and also in a 90-minute format. Participants who provide a mailing address will receive a free Narcan kit after the training is complete. Register online at http://www.erie.gov/opioidtrainings. Participants will need a computer with Internet access or a smartphone with the ability to access WebEx.

Lunch and Learns:

Tuesday, September 29: 11AM – 12 Noon

Thursday, October 15: 12 noon – 1 PM

Tuesday, October 27: 1PM – 2 PM

General Public Trainings:

Thursday, September 24: 6 PM – 7:30 PM

Saturday, September 26: 9 AM – 10:30 AM

Thursday, October 22: 6 PM – 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 24: 9 AM – 10:30 AM

Thursday, November 19: 6 PM – 7:30 PM

Saturday, November 21: 9 AM – 10:30 AM

Thursday, December 17: 6 PM – 7:30 PM

Saturday, December 19: 9 AM – 10:30 AM

Erie County Department of Health: http://www.erie.gov/health

Register for ECDOH Opioid Trainings: http://www.erie.gov/opioidtrainings

Text for Narcan: 716-225-5473

Request an Emergency Narcan Box for your business: 716-858-7695