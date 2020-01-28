By on January 28, 2020   /   All Articles, Health, Nutrition   /   Leave a comment
Tags: , , ,

By Erin Burch, MS, RDN, CDN, Consultant and Dietitian for WNY Blood Care

Ingredients (24 balls)

1 ½ cups walnuts

½ cup almonds

1 cup shredded unsweetened coconut

2 cups soft Medjool dates, pitted

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ cup mini chocolate chips

Instructions

  • Combine the walnuts, almonds, and coconut in a large food processor until crumbly. Add in dates, coconut oil, vanilla, and sea salt, and process again until a sticky, uniform batter forms.
  • Place mixture in a small bowl and mix in chocolate chips.
  • With hands, roll the mixture into small round balls.
  • Store in an air-tight container in the refrigerator or freezer.

Nutrition (Per ball): 63 calories, 5g total fat, 1.7g saturated fat, 0mg cholesterol, 60mg sodium, 4g carbohydrate (0.7g dietary fiber, 2.88g sugar), 1g protein

Leave a Reply