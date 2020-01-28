By Erin Burch, MS, RDN, CDN, Consultant and Dietitian for WNY Blood Care
Ingredients (24 balls)
1 ½ cups walnuts
½ cup almonds
1 cup shredded unsweetened coconut
2 cups soft Medjool dates, pitted
2 tablespoons coconut oil
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
½ teaspoon sea salt
¼ cup mini chocolate chips
Instructions
- Combine the walnuts, almonds, and coconut in a large food processor until crumbly. Add in dates, coconut oil, vanilla, and sea salt, and process again until a sticky, uniform batter forms.
- Place mixture in a small bowl and mix in chocolate chips.
- With hands, roll the mixture into small round balls.
- Store in an air-tight container in the refrigerator or freezer.
Nutrition (Per ball): 63 calories, 5g total fat, 1.7g saturated fat, 0mg cholesterol, 60mg sodium, 4g carbohydrate (0.7g dietary fiber, 2.88g sugar), 1g protein
