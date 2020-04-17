Kaleida Health today released the following updates regarding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic:

KALEIDA HEALTH UPDATES ON COVID-19

by Michael P. Hughes, MBA, Senior Vice President, Chief of Staff, Kaleida Health

April 17.

Kaleida Health today released the following updates regarding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic:

KALEIDA LABS EXPAND TESTING, ADDING ESSENTIAL WORKERS – Kaleida Health today announced that it has expanded its laboratory testing capability for COVID-19 to include essential workers.

Essential workers, as defined by New York State, who are symptomatic (fever > 100, cough, and shortness of breath) and in need of a COVID-19 test can visit the Kaleida Health website (https://www.kaleidahealth.org/coronavirus/#testing) and answer a series of screening questions to determine eligibility. A prescription for testing is required and all testing takes place at two central sites with results returned in about 48 hours.

See more at https://www.kaleidahealth.org/kyi/news/?i=14053

MEDICALLY SPEAKING CORONAVIRUS EDITION – Telemedicine has quickly become an important tool for physicians to communicate and treat all patients with medical needs, not just those with coronavirus symptoms.

Thomas Hughes, MD, chief medical officer of Optimum Physician Alliance (OPA), discusses how incorporating this tool has allowed physician offices to increase patient engagement and improve efficiency and flexibility in scheduling to meet their patients’ needs.

See interview here: https://www.kaleidahealth.org/medically-speaking/.

CORONAVIRUS STATISTICS AS OF 1:00 P.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 17, 2020:

BUFFALO GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER

Inpatients: 47 confirmed cases currently in-house (25 in ICU, 22 in medical unit)

19 in-house that are under investigation

116 additional patients were tested but are negative

MILLARD FILLMORE SUBURBAN HOSPITAL

Inpatients: 32 confirmed cases currently in-house (12 in ICU, 20 in medical unit)

8 in-house that are under investigation

52 additional patients were tested but are negative

DEGRAFF MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Inpatient: 0 confirmed case currently in-house

0 in-house that are under investigation

0 additional patients were tested but are negative

OISHEI CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

Inpatient: 0 confirmed case currently in-house

5 in-house that are under investigation

20 additional patients were tested but are negative

HIGHPOINTE ON MICHIGAN

Inpatient: 1 confirmed case currently in-house

1 in-house that are under investigation

10 additional patients were tested but are negative

DEGRAFF SNF

Inpatient: 0 confirmed case currently in-house

0 in-house that are under investigation

4 additional patients were tested but are negative

April 14



COMMUNITY CONTINUES TO GENEROUSLY DONATE PPE – In a continued effort to keep our workforce safe and healthy, Kaleida Health’s purchasing and supply chain teams have been relentless in reaching out to vendors and business partners to secure additional equipment, supplies and PPE for staff, providers, patients and visitors.

Over the past few days, more of our community neighbors came through with donations to Kaleida Health including:

Ariella Sharf

3,500 surgical masks

3,500 surgical masks Fidelis Care

1,000 surgical masks

MEDICALLY SPEAKING CORONAVIRUS EDITION – Vijay Iyer, MD, Medical Director of Cardiology, Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, discusses why those with heart disease and underlying cardiac conditions are at increased risk of complications with coronavirus, and why it’s very important that they follow social distancing recommendations. See interview here: www.kaleidahealth.org/medically-speaking.

REMINDER ON KALEIDA HEALTH’S TELEHEALTH PLATFORM – Kaleida Health’s telehealth platform provides remote emergency room visits and consultations for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients across Western New York. The telehealth technology seamlessly integrates with the care teams’ existing workflows and allows providers to continue safely delivering high-quality care amid social-distancing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

Here’s how it works:

Individuals with questions or possible symptoms of COVID-19 or minor clinical conditions should schedule a Telehealth Video Visit here: https://kaleida-health.inquicker.com/facility/kaleida-emergency-telemedicine

here: https://kaleida-health.inquicker.com/facility/kaleida-emergency-telemedicine Upon appointment confirmation, a care team member contacts the individual by phone to complete registration and general assessment. Depending on the individual’s symptoms and care needs, an on-site visit may be required at the discretion of the care team.

Prior to the appointment time, patient receives link by email/text message which directs them to a secure video conference line, accessible on a smartphone, laptop or tablet.

Emergency room provider consults with patient to assess symptoms, provide recommendations and prescribe medications.

April 11

KALEIDA HEALTH CELEBRATES EASTER WITH NEWBORNS

This Easter, Kaleida Health is celebrating with new parents at Oishei Children’s Hospital who are enjoying their newborns just in time for the holiday. Despite the current COVID-19 pandemic, Kaleida Health shares why the hospital is still the safest place to deliver a baby.

Experts from Oishei Children’s Hospital answered some frequently asked questions related to safe pregnancy and delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Q: Is it safe to have a baby at the hospital during COVID-19?

A: Yes, it is still safe to have a baby at the hospital during COVID-19. The team at Oishei Children’s Hospital (OCH) has taken extra precautions to keep everyone safe including:



o Enhanced cleaning and workflow protocols

o Reduced visitation for Emergency Department and inpatient units

Allowing for one (1) support person during delivery only

o Universal masking throughout the hospital for all staff and visitors

o Entrance and Exit precautions:

Parents & newborn can be escorted directly through exit to parking garage

If street exit is preferred, parents and newborn will be escorted to a separate exit from the point of entry for the general public

Q: Should I consider changing my plans about having baby at home vs. hospital?

A: The hospital continues to be the safest place to birth a baby

Q: What steps has the hospital taken?

A: The Oishei Children’s Hospital team has put a number of steps into place to keep mom, newborn and support partner safe:

o As always, hospitals have the highest trained professionals to oversee the birth experience – on the patient’s terms but with safety and quality in mind

o Though OCH have a lot of options and equipment available, it may not need to be used if a natural delivery is possible

o OCH has a full team for moms to work with including physicians, nurses, midwifes and lactation consultants all in one place!



Q: What steps to take to keep myself and baby safe during pregnancy?



A: Pregnant women have not been seen to be at any higher risk to contract COVID-19 than the rest of the general population. Therefore, following the same physical and social distancing guidelines and hand hygiene will help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during pregnancy. Also, maintaining all prenatal appointments and care with an OB/GYN is important to ensure a safe and healthy pregnancy.

Q: What steps can new parents take to keep baby safe when you get home?

A: Though the birth of a new baby usually brings many visitors, the best way to keep your newborn safe is to not allow any in-person visitors at this time including grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins or anyone not living within the newborn’s household.



o New parents can introduce their newborn to family through virtual visits with Skype, FaceTime and social media

Additionally, if you must leave the house for essentials, be sure to follow the current guidelines to protect yourself from the spread of the virus including:



o Wear a mask while in public

o Practice physical distancing while in public

o Do not touch your face

o Practice proper hand hygiene

If parents protect themselves, they are shielding everyone else in the household

As a reminder, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH), at-risk or symptomatic patients should first contact their primary care provider, urgent care clinic or local emergency room before leaving their homes to seek care. For more information about the telehealth platform, visit www.kaleidahealth.org to set up a virtual visit.

MEDICALLY SPEAKING CORONAVIRUS EDITION – Dennis Kuo, MD, Medical Director of Primary Care Clinics at Oishei Children’s Hospital, discusses the telehealth capabilities the clinics have adopted to remain open for patients. The technology, established to encourage safe social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, allows patients to meet with their pediatricians virtually using a videoconferencing app, or they can create a phone appointment. See interview here: https://vimeo.com/406523041.

KALEIDA HEALTH LABS EXPAND TESTING FOR FRONTLINE – Acknowledging that COVID-19 testing continues to be an extraordinarily limited resource, Kaleida Health announced on Friday that it has expanded its testing capability to include other healthcare workers and first responders.

This includes testing Catholic Health, Roswell Park and Veteran’s Hospital employees plus Buffalo Fire Department and Buffalo Police Department personnel as well paramedics/EMTs from AMR Ambulance, Twin City and volunteer fire/EMS companies.

Those who are symptomatic or who believe they need to be tested should call the Erie County Coronavirus Hotline, (716) 858-2929.

April 10

FLAGS AT HALF-MAST TO HONOR THOSE LOST TO COVID-19 – To honor those who have died from COVID-19, Kaleida Health has lowered all hospital flags to fly at half-mast. (See photo attached)

In a message to Kaleida Health employees today, Jody Lomeo, President and CEO of Kaleida Health said, “As we join together as a community to fight this virus, it is important to remember that every person who lost their battle with COVID-19 was someone’s loved one. These are our mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, children, friends, and neighbors.

“Thank you to our entire care team for the work you are doing to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and minimize the tragic impact it could have on our community. May these lowered flags remind you and the entire community of the courageous and life-saving work you are doing every day.”

KALEIDA HEALTH LABS EXPAND TESTING FOR FRONTLINE – Acknowledging that COVID-19 testing continues to be an extraordinarily limited resource, Kaleida Health has expanded its testing capability to include other healthcare workers and first responders.

This includes testing Catholic Health, Roswell Park and Veteran’s Hospital employees plus Buffalo Fire Department and Buffalo Police Department personnel as well paramedics/EMTs from AMR Ambulance, Twin City and volunteer fire/EMS companies. Those who are symptomatic or who believe they need to be tested should call the Erie County Coronavirus Hotline, (716) 858-2929.

To date, the Kaleida Health Laboratories have completed over 2,400 tests.

MEDICALLY SPEAKING CORONAVIRUS EDITION – Michael Mineo, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Millard Fillmore Suburban and DeGraff Memorial Hospitals, describes the staff’s practice and preparation that lead to a seamless response to increased numbers of patients with the coronavirus in the ICU, Emergency Department and other areas of the hospital. He commends the entire team for their willingness to “step up” during this difficult time. See interview here: https://www.kaleidahealth.org/medically-speaking/.

April 9

FACE SHIELD CARE AND DISINFECTION PROCESS – As the coronavirus crisis continues to put a strain on the global supply chain for personal protective equipment and supplies, Kaleida Health is continually reevaluating and sourcing products from traditionally non-medical companies (i.e. Bauer Hockey, Ford Motor Company, etc.) to keep our workforce safe and healthy.

While many of these supplemental items (i.e. face shields worn in conjunction with N95 masks) do not have formal recommendations from the manufacturer for cleaning and disinfection, Kaleida Health has adopted appropriate recommendations from the CDC.

Kaleida Health created an instructional video to aid health care workers inside the organization and across the community on how to properly clean face shields. See link here: https://www.kaleidahealth.org/video/player/?v=405974781.

GOO GOO DOLLS’ ROBBY TAKAC TO HOST LIVESTREAM TO BENEFIT KALEIDA HEALTH COVID-19 RESPONSE FUND – The Goo Goo Dolls’ Robby Takac announced he will host an acoustic livestream event on Saturday, April 11 at 3:45 EST.

A donation of any amount will grant viewers access to the live event and all proceeds will benefit the Kaleida Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund. Donations support the critical needs of the healthcare workforce as they continue to care for the Western New York community during this unprecedented public health crisis.

See donation and event page here: https://www.stageit.com/robby_takac_of_the_goo_goo_dolls/an_acoustic_stumble_86_thru_the_great_quarantine_of_2020_to_benefit_kaleida_health/76463

MEDICALLY SPEAKING CORONAVIRUS EDITION – Today, Mona Bonanno, MD, Medical Director of Pediatrics, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, shares some of the best preventative measures new and expecting parents can follow to protect their newborn during the coronavirus pandemic. see interview here: https://www.kaleidahealth.org/medically-speaking/.

April 8

TENTS SET UP OUTSIDE EMERGENCY DEPARTMENTS – To ensure hospitals are as prepared as possible for the potential of a future surge of COVID-19 patients, tents have been set up outside the Emergency Departments (ED) at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital (see photo). Oishei Children’s Hospital also has a tent ready to be set up if and when the need arises.

In the event of ED volume surges, tents will be used to triage patients at the ED entrance. At Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, the current ED waiting area would be turned into a treatment space. The tents will be fully functional, with electricity, heat and workstations on wheels, and will be fully staffed, as needed.

WE ARE STILL HERE FOR YOU: HEALTHCARE DURING PANDEMIC – With all the focus on the current COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of fear and anxiety has taken hold. Much of that is related to our daily healthcare needs.

For Example: Will I still be able to get my prescriptions? Do I keep my wellness exam? Do I need to stock up on over-the-counter medications? If I have an emergency, is it safe to go to the emergency department?r example:

Kaleida Health spoke with Thomas Hughes, MD, chief medical officer for Optimum Physician Alliance, about what you need to know. See here – https://www.kaleidahealth.org/kyi/news/?i=13972

MEDICALLY SPEAKING CORONAVIRUS EDITION – Today, David Pierce, MD, FACEP, Chief Medical Officer, Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, provides front line details regarding the tremendous amount of continued around-the-clock preparation, communication and collaboration taking place amongst the healthcare teams to care for our patients. See interview here: https://www.kaleidahealth.org/medically-speaking/.

PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE) AND SUPPLY DONATIONS FROM ERIE, NIAGARA COUNTIES – As Kaleida Health’s purchasing and supply chain teams continue to reach out to every possible vendor and business partner to secure additional equipment, supplies and PPE to protect staff, providers, patients and visitors, several community organizations have come through with donations to Kaleida Health, including:

Erie County Emergency Services

32 gallons hand sanitizer

32 gallons hand sanitizer Niagara County Emergency Services

8 gallons hand sanitizer

50 coveralls

400 face shield

KALEIDA HEALTH CONTINUES TO RECEIVE PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE) DONATIONS –In a continued effort to keep our workforce safe and healthy, Kaleida Health’s purchasing and supply chain teams have been relentless in reaching out to vendors and business partners to secure additional equipment, supplies and PPE for staff, providers, patients and visitors.

Over the past few days, more of our community neighbors came through with donations to Kaleida Health including:

Chinese Club of WNY

13,000 surgical masks

The Goodness Project

3,500 isolation gowns

4,000 gloves

Full protective suits

Pine Pharmacy

150 bottles of hand sanitizer with plans to donate more in the coming weeks

6 bottles of saccharin solution for N95 fit testing with plans to donate more in the coming weeks

MEDICALLY SPEAKING CORONAVIRUS EDITION – Today, John Sellick, Jr., DO, MS, Medical Director of Infection Control, Kaleida Health, shares some of the science behind coronavirus and explains why practicing social distancing and good hand hygiene are vital in reducing the spread of the virus. See interview here:https://www.kaleidahealth.org/medically-speaking/.

April 4 –

MEDICALLY SPEAKING CORONAVIRUS EDITION – John Tomaszewski, MD, Chief of Service, Kaleida Health Laboratories, provides an update on the innovative work being done locally to increase COVID-19 testing capabilities. The Laboratories have completed over 1,300 tests to date. They are currently completing testing for Kaleida Health’s patients (who are deemed critical) plus healthcare workers from Kaleida Health, ECMC and Catholic Health System. See interview here: https://www.kaleidahealth.org/medically-speaking/.

PLEXIGLASS DIVIDER INSTALLATION – Kaleida Health continues to take extra precautions to protect its staff, patients and visitors from COVID-19. Plexiglass dividers have been installed in hospital emergency departments, labor & delivery units and food service locations across the organization. In addition to enhanced cleaning protocols, the transparent partitions, designed to block virus-containing droplets, offer an extra level of protection for staff as well as patients and visitors. (See photos attached).

PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE) DONATIONS – In a continued effort to keep its workforce safe and healthy, Kaleida Health’s purchasing and supply chain teams have been relentless in reaching out to every possible vendor and business partner to secure additional equipment, supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff, providers, patients and visitors. Over the past week, Kaleida Health received donations of PPE from the following local partners:

Erie County Emergency Services – 2,040 N95 masks in various sizes

Ford Motor Company Stamping Plant – 6,000 face shields (See photo attached)

D’Youville College – 8,800 pairs of gloves

STATEMENT ON GOVERNOR CUOMO ORDER – Kaleida Health released a statement Friday opposing Governor Cuomo’s executive order involving the transfer or “loaning 20%” of personal protective equipment and medical supplies like ventilators to downstate hospitals. See link here: https://www.kaleidahealth.org/kyi/news/?i=13943.

JOSH ALLEN DONATES TO RESPONSE FUND: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen committed to match the next $10,000 in donations to Kaleida Health’s COVID-19 Response Fund. Donations to the COVID-19 Response Fund can be made at kaleidahealth.org/donate. This personal donation is just one of the ways Allen has supported the organization in the last two years, including a recent video message he sent to Kaleida Health staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.