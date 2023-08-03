Neighborhood Health Center of WNY will join other health centers around the nation in celebrating National Health Center Week August 7-11, 2023. National Health Center Week aims to raise awareness about health centers as solutions for affordable, high-quality healthcare for everyone. Neighborhood Health Center is part of a nationwide network of health centers that provides preventive and primary care services to more than 30 million people.

Advocacy Day – Monday, Aug. 7 – Register to vote onsite, meet with elected officeholder representatives, learn about the health center movement.

Neighborhood Health Center Blasdell, 4233 Lake Avenue, Blasdell, 10:00-2:00, League of Women Voters – voter registration and education

Neighborhood Health Center Mattina, 300 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 10:00-2:00, Stop the Violence Coalition – voter registration and education

Neighborhood Health Center Northwest, 155 Lawn Avenue, Buffalo, 10:00-2:00, NYS Assemblymember Bill Conrad’s office

Neighborhood Health Center Riverway, 1569 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 10:00-12:00, Congress on Your Corner with U.S. Representative Brian Higgins’ office

Patient Appreciation Day – Tuesday, Aug. 8 – Backpack and school supplies giveaway for patients. All sites, 10:00-2:00 or until supplies last.

Neighborhood Health Center Blasdell, 4233 Lake Avenue, Blasdell

Neighborhood Health Center Bridgeview, 1050 Niagara Street, Buffalo

Neighborhood Health Center Mattina, 300 Niagara Street, Buffalo

Neighborhood Health Center Northwest, 155 Lawn Avenue, Buffalo

Neighborhood Health Center Riverway, 1569 Niagara Street

Neighborhood Health Center Southtowns, 151 Elmview Avenue, Hamburg

Community Partnership Day – Wednesday, Aug. 9 – Connect with resources in the community.

Neighborhood Health Center Blasdell, 4233 Lake Avenue, Blasdell, 10:00-2:00, Gen X Communications, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Fidelis, Elite Home Care

Neighborhood Health Center Mattina, 300 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 10:00-2:00, Gen X Communications, Massachusetts Avenue Project mobile market, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Fidelis, Elite Home Care

Neighborhood Health Center Northwest, 155 Lawn Avenue, Buffalo, 10:00-2:00, Massachusetts Avenue Project mobile market, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Fidelis

Neighborhood Health Center Riverway, 1569 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 10:00-12:00, ECMC mammography bus, West Side Community Services, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Fidelis, Elite Home Care

“What makes health centers, such as Neighborhood, unique is our model of care,” said Joanne Haefner, President and Chief Executive Officer for Neighborhood Health Center. “Every day we set out to achieve health equity by treating the whole person with compassion and kindness with primary care and integrated services all under one roof. And, no one is turned away for inability to pay.”

The nation’s health centers have received longstanding bipartisan support from policymakers at all levels, and have compiled a record of success that includes:

$24 billion healthcare system savings annually

Reducing unnecessary hospitalizations and unnecessary visits to emergency rooms

Treating patients for a fraction of the average cost of an emergency room visit

Neighborhood Health Center is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year and is welcoming new patients. Neighborhood is Western New York’s largest and longest-serving Federally Qualified Health Center offering access to high quality comprehensive healthcare services to all Western New Yorkers. Primary care at Neighborhood includes family/internal medicine, pediatrics, and OB-GYN. Integrated services include behavioral health, podiatry, dentistry, nutrition counseling, and pharmacy.

Neighborhood has six locations in Western New York – four in Buffalo, one in Blasdell and one in Hamburg – plus a mobile unit, and is currently the primary care home to nearly 29,000 Western New Yorkers. To learn more about Neighborhood and its work toward health equity, please visit www.nhcwny.org.