WNY – The unofficial kickoff event for Pride season is back and bigger than ever, the WNY Pride 5K Fun Run/Walk and LGBTQ+ Wellness Fair. The event will take place on Saturday, May 18, 2024 on the grounds of SUNY Niagara (3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn, NY) from 9am to 2pm.

Organizers of the event, Niagara Pride, merged their annual WNY Pride 5K fundraiser with their yearly LGBTQ+ Health and Wellness fair to create a one-stop-event dedicated to LGBTQ+ overall wellness, while also bringing the community together to celebrate Pride.

This year’s event will feature over 50 artisan/craft and informational vendors, such as the Mental Health Association of Niagara County, the Buffalo Museum of Science, the Kenan Center, Women’s Health Center of Niagara, Evergreen Health, and many more.

Headlining the event is local drag sensation, Freddie Hercury. Cheesy Chick’s food truck will on hand. The Justice League of WNY will be present for photo ops with your favorite superheroes.

The event is free to the public; to be a participant in the WNY Pride 5K Fun Run/Walk portion, registration fees are $17.50 for students/seniors over 55 and $35 for adults. Individuals can pre-register for the 5K online or day of the event. Check-in/Registration is from 9am to 10am. The WNY Pride 5K starts at 10:30am.

For more information about the WNY Pride 5K and LGBTQ+ Wellness Fair, go to www.niagarapride.org/wny-pride-5k-lgbtq-wellness-fair

For information on Niagara Pride’s other Season of Pride events such as Pride Flag Raisings Across Niagara County, Newfane Pride, Lockport Pride, Oliver Street Pride, and Rainbow City Pride, check out their website at www.niagarapride.org/pride-2024-1

Niagara Pride is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving LGBTQ+ individuals and families in Niagara County and WNY. They offer educational programming, engage in charitable works, and offer social programming to create safe and welcoming environment for all those who identify as LGBTQ+ living throughout WNY. They rely primarily on donations to provide these services and have no paid staff…only volunteers.

For more information about Niagara Pride, check out their website at www.niagarapride.org, email them at info@niagarapride.org, or check them out on Facebook (Niagara Pride (serving all of WNY)).