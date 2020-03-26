A Big Thank You To All of These Restaurants!
ERIE COUNTY
BUFFALO
- 100 Acres at Hotel Henry
- Adolf’s Old First Ward Tavern
- Allen Burger Venture
- Amy’s Place
- Amici’s
- Anderson’s (Delaware Ave)
- Ashkers – Elmwood
- Bacchus Wine Bar
- Bada Bing
- Barrel and Brine
- Belsito
- Bertha’s Diner
- Betty’s
- Byrd House (walk-ins and free delivery as well as curbside take out)
- Breezy Burrito Bar
- Brick Oven Bistro
- Buffalo Melting Point
- Butera’s
- Cafe 59
- Cantina Loco
- Chef’s
- Clay Handi
- Colter Bay
- Community Beer Works
- CraVing
- Daniela
- Dapper Goose
- Deep South Taco- Ellicott
- Deep South Taco- Hertel
- Dinosaur BBQ
- Don Tequila
- Edie’s Pizza
- Elma Towne Grille
- Fattey Beer Co.
- Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs
- Franco’s
- Frankie Primo’s +39
- Fresh Catch – The Galley Lounge
- FUZE Asian Grille
- Gabriel’s Gate
- Garage Cafe
- Giacobbi’s Cucina Citta
- Gigi’s Cucina Povera
- Hartman’s Distillery
- Hearth + Press
- Home Taste
- India Star
- Jake’s Cafe
- Jacobi & Sons
- Joey’s Place
- Joe’s Panini Grill
- Jovi’s
- JT’s Urban Italian
- King Condrells
- Kenmore Village Restaurant
- La Divina
- La Tavola
- La Verdad Cafe
- Lake Effect Diner
- Lenox Grill
- Lloyd Taco
- Mac’s on Hertel
- Marble and Rye
- Marco’s Italian Deli
- Marco’s Italian Restaurant
- Misuta Chow’s
- Mike’s Subs
- Mooney’s – LeRoy
- Mythos
- Nick Charlap’s – Elmwood
- Nick’s Place Express
- Nine Eleven Tavern
- North End Bar and Grill
- Oliver’s
- Panorama on Seven
- Parkside Meadow
- Perks – Elmwood
- Pie-O-Mine Greens & Pizza
- Potter’s Field
- Poutine & Cream
- Resurgence Brewing
- Rin Thai Bistro
- Ristorante Lombardo
- Root and Bloom
- Savoy
- Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill
- Sports City Pizza Pub
- Spot Coffee
- Swan Street Diner
- The Blackthorn Pub
- The Draft Room
- The Kitchen Table Family Restaurant
- The Place
- The Phoenix at 269
- The Quarter
- Union Pub
- Waxlight Bar a Vin
- Wellington Pub
- West Side Bazaar
- Wiechec’s
- Wingnutz
NORTH OF BUFFALO
- 2 Forks Up
- 800 Maple
- 99 Brick Oven Bar & Grille
- Adam’s Rib
- Airport Pizza
- Almaza’ Grill
- Anchor Bar Amherst
- Anchor Bar Niagara Falls
- Andale Mexican Restaurant
- Athen’s Restaurant
- Athena’s Family Restaurant
- Attitudes Bar and Grill
- Bocce Club Pizza- Amherst
- Bocce Club Pizza- East Amherst
- Brick Yard BBQ
- Brite Smith Brewing
- Buffalo Brew Pub
- Canal Club 62
- Carmine’s Restaurant
- Chef’s “On the Go”
- Chick-N-Pizza Works – Cheektowaga
- Creekview Restaurant – Williamsville
- Dick and Jenny’s
- Dosa Place – Amherst
- Dwyer’s Irish Pub
- Elmo’s
- Falafel Bar
- Falletta’s
- Fieldstone Country Inn
- Forestview Restaurant
- Forno Napoli
- Frank’s Bar & Grille
- Fresh Catch Poke Co.
- Gianni Mazia’s
- Glen Park Tavern
- Golden Duck Restaurant
- Gray’s Pizzeria
- Greek to Me
- Griffon Gastropubs – Clarence
- Griffon Gastropubs – Niagara Falls
- Grover’s Bar
- Hayes Seafood House
- Hideaway Grille
- Hyderabad Biryani House
- Italian Village
- John & Mary’s Millersport
- Kabab and Curry
- Kalamata Family Restaurant
- Kennedy’s Cove
- Kith & Kin Bakeshop
- La Tolteca
- Lake Effect Ice Cream
- LaPorta’s Pizzeria
- Lin Restaurant
- Llyod Taco
- Marco’s Italian Deli
- Marvin’s Bar and Grill
- Mooney’s Depew
- Mooney’s Lancaster
- Mooney’s Tonawanda
- Muscoreils (Bakery Only)
- Nellai Banana Leaf
- Olympia Family Restaurant
- Orange Cat Coffee
- Orazio’s by Zarcone
- Parkway Prime Steakhouse
- Peace, Love and Little Donuts
- Picasso’s Pizza
- Pita Gourmet
- Pizza Amore
- Pizza Plant
- Pizza Works
- Potts Deli & Grille
- Rocco’s Wood Fired Pizza
- Royal Pizza and Italian Bistro
- Salt Cuisine
- Scotch ‘n Sirloin Restaurant
- Scripts Cafe- Take-out
- Sean Patrick’s
- Share Kitchen & Bar
- Siena
- Sorrentino’s Spaghetti House
- Stooges Stuffed Burger Bar
- Taisho Bistro
- Tavern at Windsor Park
- The Cheesy Chick
- The Country Cottage
- The Delaware
- The Hideaway Grille
- The Grapevine
- The Village Inn
- Toasted
- Trattoria Aroma Williamsville
- Village Bake Shoppe
- Water Lily Cafe
- Welbeze Juice + Eatery
- Woodcock Brothers Brewery
- Yolo Restaurant and Lounge
- Zoe Restaurant
SOUTH OF BUFFALO
- Alchemy Wine & Beer
- Alton’s
- Barbill
- Black Iron Bystro
- BOCO Kitchen
- Boston Hotel Steak & Crab House
- Buffalo’s Best Grill and Catering
- Butera’s Craft Beer & Craft Pizza
- Carte Blanche
- Colden Country Inn
- Comfort Zone Cafe
- Connor’s Restaurant
- Coyote Cafe
- Curly’s Grille
- Danny’s Restaurant
- East Eden Tavern
- Ebenezer Ale House
- Eden Pub
- Finnerty’s Tap Room
- Gardenview Restaurant
- Green Eats Kitchen & Juice Bar
- Griffon Gastropubs – East Aurora
- Haak’s Cakes
- Homegrown Bistro
- Ilio DiPaolo’s
- JP Fitzgerald’s
- Jp’s Pub Restaurant & Banquet Facility
- Juicy Burger Bar
- Kaylena Marie’s Bakery
- Kettles
- Kornerstone Café & Juice Bar
- Lancaster’s Broadway Deli
- Lucia’s On The Lake
- Main Street Ice Cream
- Mamousers
- Masters BBQ
- Mooneys – West Seneca
- Mulberry’s
- Mykonos Express
- Nick Charlaps – Boston
- Nick Charlaps – Hamburg
- Nick Charlaps – West Seneca
- Old Orchard Inn of East Aurora
- Pasquale’s Italian Restaurants – Derby
- Pasquale’s Italian Restaurants – East Aurora
- Pasquale’s Italian Restaurants – West Seneca
- Peg’s Place
- Picasso’s Pizza
- Poppyseed
- Prima Oliva Cafe
- Radigan’s
- Ricks on Main
- Rodney’s Restaurant
- Rusty Nickel Brewing Co.
- Schwabl’s
- Sonny Reds
- Sweet Pea Bakery
- The Byrd House
- The Grange
- The Mansard Inn
- Three Girls Cafe
- West Rose
- Zoar Valley Tavern
