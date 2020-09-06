People who are soon turning age 65 and have questions about switching their insurance coverage to Medicare, are now able to use the Univera Healthcare’s Medicare Resource Center located at 205 Park Club Lane in Buffalo.

The center has re-opened after being closed in March due to the pandemic. Prospective members are being seen by appointment only. To schedule an appointment to meet with a representative or for immediate assistance, please call 1-800-659-1986.

“We are here to serve our community members in a clean, safe environment that follows the federal guidance,” said Roger Van Baaren, vice-president for Medicare and Individual Market Sales. “For people who are enrolling in Medicare for the first time, it can appear to be a lot if you don’t have trained experts helping you through the process.”

Our current Univera Medicare members should contact Customer Service at the telephone number on their subscriber card.

“Even as we continue to be vigilant about COVID-19, people are slowly resuming more normal activities,” Van Baaren said. “That includes looking ahead to what their health care coverage will be in 2021.”

