Univera Healthcare’s Salzer receives major nutrition and dietetics honor

Patricia Salzer, RD, workplace wellness support coordinator at Univera Healthcare, was honored with the 2020 Media Excellence Award by the New York State Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (NYSAND), in recognition of her “consistent and active involvement in the promotion of evidence-based nutrition through the media.” The award is only presented when the NYSAND award committee determines there is an outstanding candidate.

Salzer, a 16-year employee of Univera, is a frequent contributor to local and regional media outlets across upstate New York. In her role with the health insurer, she works with Univera client businesses to empower theiremployees to manage their health and health care costs by providing nutrition education, analytics, reporting and consultation.