Banana Oatmeal Cookies
Gluten Free, Healthy, and Kid-Approved
Compliments of Sarah Martin, RDN and FoodHero.org
Ingredients
2 very ripe bananas
1 cup oats (quick-cooking or old fashioned rolled)
½ teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon vanilla
½ cup raisins
Instructions (Makes 14 cookies)
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- In a medium bowl, mash bananas with a fork until mostly smooth.
- Add oats, cinnamon, vanilla and raisins. Mix well.
- Drop spoonsful of dough onto lightly sprayed or oiled baking sheet. Flatten with the back of a spoon or bottom of a drinking glass.
- Bake 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool before serving.
Notes:
Texture will be best when freshly made. Try dried cranberries or chopped nuts instead of raisins.
Nutrition: (Serving size 2 cookies)
120 calories, 2g fiber, 13g sugar, 3g protein, 0g cholesterol
Sarah Martin is a registered Dietitian who resides in Buffalo, and enjoys writing about nutrition, health, and wellness. Visit www.bodyandnutrition.com for recipes, nutrition tips, and more. Email Sarah at sarahrdwrites@gmail.com.
