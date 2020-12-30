By Beth on December 30, 2020 / All Articles, Recipes

Banana Oatmeal Cookies

Gluten Free, Healthy, and Kid-Approved



Compliments of Sarah Martin, RDN and FoodHero.org

Ingredients

2 very ripe bananas

1 cup oats (quick-cooking or old fashioned rolled)

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon vanilla

½ cup raisins

Instructions (Makes 14 cookies)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a medium bowl, mash bananas with a fork until mostly smooth. Add oats, cinnamon, vanilla and raisins. Mix well. Drop spoonsful of dough onto lightly sprayed or oiled baking sheet. Flatten with the back of a spoon or bottom of a drinking glass. Bake 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool before serving.

Notes:

Texture will be best when freshly made. Try dried cranberries or chopped nuts instead of raisins.



Nutrition: (Serving size 2 cookies)

120 calories, 2g fiber, 13g sugar, 3g protein, 0g cholesterol



Sarah Martin is a registered Dietitian who resides in Buffalo, and enjoys writing about nutrition, health, and wellness. Visit www.bodyandnutrition.com for recipes, nutrition tips, and more. Email Sarah at sarahrdwrites@gmail.com.