By Jenn Segal, OnceUponAChef.com

FOR THE VINAIGRETTE

  • 1 cup loosely packed fresh Italian parsley leaves
  • 1 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves
  • ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
  • 2 cloves garlic, peeled
  • ⅓ cup red wine vinegar, best quality such as Pompeian Gourmet
  • ¾ cup extra virgin olive oil, best quality such as Lucini or Colavita
  • Heaping ¾ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons honey

FOR THE SALAD

  • 1 large head romaine lettuce (or 3 hearts), washed, dried and cut into large, bite-sized pieces
  • 1 large red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 cup seeded and chopped hothouse cucumbers
  • 1 to 2 carrots, peeled into ribbons
  • Handful grape tomatoes, halved
  • Handful pitted olives
  • Ricotta Salata or Feta, crumbled to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Make the dressing: Combine all dressing ingredients in a food processor and blitz to blend.
  2. Place all of the salad ingredients except for the cheese in a large bowl. Right before serving, add about half of the dressing and toss well. Add more dressing little by little as necessary; be sure to dress greens very generously, otherwise salad will be bland. Toss in the cheese, then taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper, if necessary.
  3. Note: Ricotta salata is an Italian sheep’s milk cheese that has a salty, slightly tangy flavor, almost like a dry Italian feta. It is not the same as the wet ricotta in the tub. You can find it at Whole Foods, gourmet grocers or specialty cheese shops.
  4. Note: Nutritional information was calculated assuming ½ cup of ricotta salata and all of the dressing was used.

NUTRITION INFORMATION

Per serving (6 servings)

  • Calories:338
  • Fat:31 g
  • Saturated fat:6 g
  • Carbohydrates:12 g
  • Sugar:6 g
  • Fiber:5 g
  • Protein:5 g
  • Sodium:393 mg
  • Cholesterol:11 mg

 

 