Independent Living Hosting Block Party for Independence

Niagara Falls, NY — July 8, 2026 — Members of the media are invited to cover Independent Living of Niagara County’s 2026 Block Party for Independence on Friday, July 10, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 746 Portage Road in Niagara Falls.

This free, family-friendly event will celebrate the 36th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a landmark civil rights law that helps protect the rights of people with disabilities and promotes equal access in many areas of public life.

The Block Party will feature food, music, activities, and opportunities to connect with area agencies and service providers. Community organizations will be on site to share information about local programs, resources, and services available to individuals with disabilities, families, and community members.

Who: Independent Living of Niagara County (ILNC)

What: 2026 Block Party for Independence

When: Friday, July 10, 2026, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: 746 Portage Road, Niagara Falls, NY

Why: To celebrate the 36th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act and connect the community with local resources and services.

For more information, contact Independent Living of Niagara County at (716) 284-4131 or visit ILNC.org.