By Marla Guarino, RDN

The Department of Health and Well-Being at the BNMC has taken a deep dive in understanding the importance of food as medicine. With two dietitians and a food scientist on our team, we are fully invested in the knowledge understanding that consuming healthy food is vital to our overall wellness. In fact, evidence shows that consuming a healthy diet may reverse the effects of some chronic diseases.

In our effort to develop large scale approaches to improving the lives of Western New Yorkers, we have come to realize understand the importance of collaboration to our overall success. Accordingly, we have built bridges by developing relationships and sharing connections with our local, state, and national partners. This involves listening to Western New York residents and developing projects together. To facilitate collaboration, the BNMC started the Western New York Food as Medicine Coalition, which engages over 50 community, healthcare, and non-profit organizations.

Nationally, the Food as Medicine movement has included medically tailored meals, teaching kitchens, food pharmacies, and produce prescription programs. A growing body of evidence demonstrates the importance of food as a foundation for health and health care. This momentum led to The White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, which was held on September 28.

You too can take a deep dive at the BNMC Food as Medicine Symposium’s The Bridge to Health on October 13, featuring over 15 national and local experts, and Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, of Tufts Friedman School of Public Health will discuss possible outcomes of the historic White House conference. We invite you to attend the symposium in person or virtually. Register at BNMCFAM2022.eventbrite.com. Learn more at www.BNMC.org.

Marla Guarino, RDN is Associate Director of Health and Well-being at BNMC, Inc.