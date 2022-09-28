Build Trust and Community Among Women Through Nurturing Gatherings

By Laura Kane Punyon

Despite having worked hard to achieve independence and success, many women often have little time left in their busy lives to cultivate supportive meaningful connections they naturally crave. In fact, according to Alisa Ruby Bash, PsyD, LMFT, research shows that women need to maintain close connections with their friends. Dr. Bash also notes that friendships increase serotonin and oxytocin, the bonding hormone.

Studies conducted at Stanford University in California and at UCLA reveal that friendships among women increase their serotonin and oxytocin levels, especially in times of stress. Maintaining those bonds becomes even more important as we grow older, according to Dr. Bash. “We get busier, with more responsibilities,” she says. “It makes us feel nurtured and validated to hang out with friends with whom we can be totally ourselves, minus outside pressures.”

Such nourishing friendships require trust and the ability to feel seen and heard, which are often hard to realize in the midst of living busy lives centered on adult responsibilities. Realizing the importance of this need, without adding more to women’s to-do lists, I decided to create Our Table gatherings. Thus, each gathering is carefully planned at local women-owned eateries and businesses, prioritizing physical and psychological comfort to foster meaningful connections. Buffered by delicious food and drink, each event consists of three-course meals during which women inspire conversation grounded in their own lived experiences.

Laura Kane-Punyon is a Buffalo native who has faced many challenges in her own life that have heightened her sensitivity to the importance of meaningful and supportive friendships.