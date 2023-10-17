Catholic Health has named Aaron Kalin, DO, MBA, D.ABA, CPE, Senior Vice President and President & Chief Medical Officer of Physician Enterprise. A Certified Physician Executive by the American Association for Physician Leadership, Dr. Kalin has held executive leadership positions at health systems in Arizona, California, and Virginia. Most recently, he served as Physician Executive for the Medical Specialties Division at Banner Medical Group in Phoenix, Arizona.

In this role, Dr. Kalin will provide executive oversight for the strategic, operational, and clinical performance of Catholic Health’s Physician Enterprise, which includes all clinic practices and employed or contracted physicians and advanced practice providers. His responsibilities include developing and implementing strategy that supports the goals of the system, clinical programs, and protocols; care coordination across the continuum; and integrating and growing physician services to improve quality, patient safety, and efficiency across Catholic Health.

Throughout his career, Dr. Kalin has held several executive positions including, Hospital Board Member, President & Chief of Staff, and Chief Medical Officer at Adventist Health + Rideout in Marysville, California; Chief Executive Officer at Integrative Anesthesia Solutions, Inc., in Sacramento, California; and Chief Executive Officer of Rideout Medical Associates, Inc., in Marysville, California.

Dr. Kalin received his Osteopathic Medicine degree from the University of New England and his MBA from West Texas A&M University. Board certified in Anesthesia, he completed his anesthesia residency at the University of Illinois at Chicago. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Medical Group Management Association, American Association for Physician Leadership, American Society of Anesthesiologists, American Academy of Pain Medicine, and Society of Critical Care Medicine.

In addition to his administrative role, Dr. Kalin will also be providing anesthesia services within Catholic Health. Board-certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology and the National Board of Physicians and Surgeons, he has more than a decade of experience in clinical anesthesiology in multiple specialties, including thoracic, vascular, orthopedics, bariatrics, structural heart, and neurosurgery; and in acute and chronic pain management.

Dr. Kalin will begin his new role with Catholic Health in mid-November.