The patients served by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Head & Neck Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Speech Pathology & Dental Center rely on care delivered by a caring, passionate team of physicians, surgeons, nurses, advanced practice professionals and specially trained providers, all working together. That team model shaped an ambitious redesign now underway at the 12,600-square-foot ambulatory care center on the third floor of Roswell Park’s main hospital.

Construction has begun on the redesign, which will involve two phases of renovations.

Made possible by the support of generous donors, the updated center will feature a brighter, airy design enhanced by significant natural light. Exam rooms will be configured in “pod” layouts, with dental services provided in open-operatory layout. Specialized and supportive services, inclusive of the integration of medical and radiation oncology collaborations, will remain all in one location providing convenience and ease of access for patients.

“It’s exciting for all of us to see this work now in progress,” says Wesley Hicks, Jr., MD, FACS, Chair of the Department of Head & Neck/Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Roswell Park. “Our patients’ needs guided every planning decision. The new space will support the careful integration of many different clinical and supportive services necessary for the care of cancer patients.”

“We eagerly look forward to welcoming patients to this beautiful new center that will unite all the specialty services and expertise they need in a convenient, inviting space,” says Shirley Johnson, MBA, MS, RN, NEA-BC, Chief Clinical Operations Officer.

Renovations are expected to be completed in late 2022.

The project is being overseen by Roswell Park’s Facilities Management team in collaboration with HOLT Architects and Dennis Andrejko, whose perspective helped guide and enable concepts incorporated in the new design.

