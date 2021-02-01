The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) has identified multiple COVID-19 cases among students and staff at St. Francis High School in Hamburg throughout the month of January. As of today, there are four staff members and 14 students with positive diagnostic COVID-19 tests during the past four weeks.

These cases have led to a suspension of all in-person classes from last Wednesday, January 27 through Sunday, February 7, with return to in-person classes on Monday, February 8. Pursuant to recent ECDOH directive, any moderate or higher-risk sport teams that have a player or coach with a positive COVID-19 test must pause all in-person activities for ten days from the date of last contact.

Individuals associated with St. Francis High School should closely monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms, and consider a diagnostic test 5-7 days following the last date of attendance at this school. The COVID-19 PCR test is more sensitive than a rapid antigen test and the best test for asymptomatic contacts. Any individual who came in contact with a St. Francis H.S. student or staff during the past two weeks should monitor their symptoms and consider a diagnostic test 5-7 days following the last contact with said student or staff. Appointments through ECDOH can be scheduled by calling (716) 858-2929; other test sites are listed at www.erie.gov/covidtestsites.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear 2-14 days following exposure to the virus, and may include:

fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.