Learn how and when to use Narcan (naloxone) at these free in-person and online classes; sessions for family members available

ERIE COUNTY, NY – The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) has published its Narcan training schedule for 2024. These free classes, available in person and online, teach participants how and when to use Narcan to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, as well the history of the opioid epidemic and issues around substance use disorder.

Narcan (also called naloxone) is a life-saving medication, easily added to personal and household first-aid kits. All participants will receive a free Narcan kit after the training is complete.

ECDOH’s Office of Harm Reduction and its community partners have trained more than 6,700 people on Narcan use in 2023 so far. “We built our schedule for next year with options that can meet most everyone’s schedules,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “Each month we have options for an in-person class, a one-hour Lunch and Learn format, or a virtual evening or Saturday training.” For information on group training for your business, school or organization, call (716) 858-7783. Register for virtual or in-person trainings at http://www.erie.gov/opioidtrainings.

In 2023, the Erie County Office of Harm Reduction added a Family Coordinator to its staff, and Narcan trainings specifically for family members affected by the opioid epidemic are also available on the third Wednesday of each month. Call (716) 858-2170 for details.

Schedule:

In-person Trainings (at the Erie County Emergency and Training Operations Center, 3359 Broadway, Cheektowaga)

Ample parking available

January 11, 2024, 6-8pm

February 15, 2024, 6-8pm

March 14, 2024, 6-8pm

April 11, 2024, 6-8pm

May 16, 2024, 6-8pm

June 13, 2024, 6-8pm

July 18, 2024, 6-8pm

August 15, 2024, 6-8pm

September 19, 6-8pm

October 17, 2024, 6-8pm

November 14, 2024, 6-8pm

December 12, 2024, 6-8pm

Virtual/Online Trainings

Registration required for virtual trainings. Virtual training participants will need a computer with Internet access or a smart phone with the ability to access WebEx.

Lunch and Learn (Virtual)

January 12, 2024; 12-1 pm

February 6, 2024; 12-1 pm

March 7, 2024; 12-1 pm

April 12, 2024; 12-1 pm

May 10, 2023; 12-1 pm

June 10, 2023; 12-1 pm

July 11, 2024; 12-1 pm

August 1, 2024; 12-1 pm

September 6, 2024; 12-1 pm

October 4, 2024; 12-1 pm

November 5, 2024; 12-1 pm

December 4, 2024; 12-1 pm

Evenings (Virtual)

January 9, 2024; 6-8pm

February 8, 2024; 6-8pm

March 12, 2024; 6-8pm

April 11, 2024; 6-8pm

May 7, 2024; 6-8pm

June 6, 20224; 6-8pm

July 16, 2024; 6-8pm

August 6, 2024; 6-8pm

September 10, 2024; 6-8pm

October 8, 2024; 6-8pm

November 7, 2024; 6-8pm

December 9, 2024; 6-8pm

Saturday Mornings (Virtual)

January 13, 2024; 9-11am

February 7, 2023; 9-11am

March 9, 2024; 9-11am

April 13, 2024; 9-11am

May 11, 2024; 9-11am

June 8, 2024; 9-11am

July 13, 2024; 9-11am

August 3, 2024; 9-11am

September 7, 2024;9-11am

October 5, 2024; 9-11am

November 2, 2024; 9-11am

December 7, 2024; 9-11am