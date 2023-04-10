Dog, cat and ferret owners – protect your pets against rabies

ERIE COUNTY, NY— The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) has opened registrations for two free rabies vaccine clinics in May.

Saturday, May 6, 2023, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Town of Tonawanda Highway Garage, 450 Woodward Avenue, Kenmore 14217 (Located off Military, North of Kenmore Ave.)

Saturday, May 13, 2023, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Erie Community College – South Campus, 4041 Southwestern Blvd., Bldg. 7, Orchard Park 14127

Registration is available at https://bit.ly/ECMay23 and appointments are required. Up to three pets will be accepted per appointment. Individuals who are unable to access online registration may call (716) 961-6800 during business hours to schedule an appointment.

Dogs, cats and ferrets three months of age and older are eligible for a vaccination. Pet owners are asked to bring proof of their pet’s vaccination with them to the event in order to receive a three-year vaccination certificate; otherwise, a one-year certificate will be given.

Dogs must be secured with a collar & leash or restrained in a carrier; cats and ferrets must be restrained in a secure carrier. Please do not use retractable or extended leashes.

ECDOH expresses sincere thanks to the Niagara Frontier Veterinary Society, the Medaille College Veterinary Technology Program, the SPCA Serving Erie County and the Erie County Medical Reserve Corps for providing volunteers and support in coordinating free rabies vaccination clinics for our community. Additional clinics will be announced for fall 2023.