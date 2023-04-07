Hiring Managers and other agency leaders will be on hand at Meet Spectrum Health, a hiring event for Spectrum Health and Human Services, Thursday, April 26, 3pm to 6pm, at its South Buffalo Counseling Center, 2412 Seneca St. in Buffalo.

Spectrum Health, a behavioral health and substance abuse disorder counseling agency, has an urgent need to hire counselors for its South Buffalo Counseling Center and Wyoming County Counseling Center in Warsaw.

Additionally, there are full-time, part-time, and per diem positions available in counseling, care coordination, clinicians, and administrative support staff at all locations.

Behavioral health practitioners and recent college graduates with aligned degrees are invited to attend, meet the Spectrum Health staff, and learn about the agency and its work in the region. Cindy Voelker, President and CEO said, “Please consider attending, meet our staff, and explore being a part of Spectrum Health. The things our employees report valuing the most at Spectrum Health is our mission, the people they work with, and their supervisors.”

Applicants should bring a current resume and be prepared to meet with a hiring manager. Details on open positions may be found at www.shswny.org/careers.

Spectrum Health offers a competitive salary, paid holidays, health and dental insurance, and other benefits in a flexible and inclusive work environment. Mark Hendrickson, Sr. Vice President of Human Resources said, “At Spectrum Health, everyone is welcome and respected for their unique perspective and experience they bring as individuals to enhance our Spectrum Health team. This starts with building a culture of respect and inclusivity. We seek to understand and value what makes each one of us unique, everyone feels like they belong, and is empowered to grow. We believe that you will do your best work when you can show up as your authentic self every day.”

For more information, call Spectrum Health at 716 662 2040.

Spectrum Health and Human Services provides mental health, substance abuse disorder, care coordination, housing, and crisis services in locations throughout Western New York. Founded in 1973, it is also a Certified Community Behavioral Health Center (CCBHC). Visit www.shswny.org for more information.