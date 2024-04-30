Kathy Lovett-McKeever named the American Heart Association Go Red for Women’s® Buffalo Woman of Impact™ Winner

BUFFALO, NY, April 30, 2024 — Kathy Lovett-McKeever has been named the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Buffalo 2024 Woman of Impact Winner for her work to raise funds and spread awareness in the fight against heart disease and stroke in women and improve health and well-being in the local community. In the United States, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women.

Over the course of nine-weeks, Lovett-McKeever, along with a team of family, friends and colleagues, competed for the Woman of Impact title by participating in various community awareness and fundraising activities. After raising critical funds and driving women’s health education initiatives, including a focus on Hands-Only CPR training, Lovett-McKeever was named this year’s winner. The Woman of Impact campaign is part of the American Heart Association’s signature Go Red for Women’s movement, a comprehensive platform designed more than two decades ago to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally.

“As Mrs. Buffalo, I’ve made it my mission to teach thousands of people Hands-only CPR this year. Throughout this campaign, I was able to meet survivors of heart emergencies and share their stories. By raising awareness that nearly 90% of heart disease is preventable, we can save lives,” said Lovett. “I am honored to have received this recognition, but most importantly I am so proud of what we as women in Buffalo have accomplished together over the last nine weeks to support the Go Red for Women movement and the future of women’s heart health.”

The Woman of Impact campaign launched in over 100 cities on National Wear Red Day, Feb. 2. In Buffalo, three community leaders were nominated to participate. Collectively, this year’s Buffalo nominees raised more than $15,000 for the Buffalo American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement.

Other local nominees included:

Madelyn Ferriter, student at University at Buffalo and stroke survivor

Lauren Harvey, marketing and communications coordinator at The Buffalo Club and program coordinator at Buffalo Bandettes

“We are so grateful to Kathy and all of our nominees for their work elevating the Go Red for Women message and raising critical funds in support of our local mission,” said Michelle Marks-Hook, development director in Buffalo. “While our work is far from finished, we’ve made considerable progress. Our city is stronger, and our future is brighter.”

Women naturally experience unique life stages that increase their risk of developing cardiovascular disease over the course of their lifetime. While the large majority of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular disease continues to be a woman’s greatest health threat, as nearly 45% of women over age 20 are living with some form of CVD.[1] Women involved in Woman of Impact are paving the way for the future of women’s heart health and enabling more women to live longer and healthier lives.

To learn more about the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement in Buffalo, visit the Buffalo Woman of Impact website.