Angola, NY – 716SNKRS INC, a new Western New York 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has announced the launch of their program aimed at addressing the need for proper footwear and assistance with costs related to youth recreational athletics. The program will provide proper athletic footwear and registration assistance to Western New York children.

“We are excited to launch this new program to address the critical issue of kids wearing ill-fitting or improper footwear while playing the sport that they love,” said Jon Singleton, Founder and President. “Improper footwear is a leading cause of injury in youth sports and the injuries can quickly become career ending. We have also recognized the financial impact that registration and tuition fees can have on some families. Through 716SNKRS INC, we hope to make a significant impact in the lives of our local kids and help them to work towards a brighter future in an unpredictable world. ”

716SNKRS Inc. will offer a range of services, including providing athletes with proper fitting footwear for their given sport, no matter what it is, as well as helping to provide parents with financial assistance to offset registration or tuition fees for the said sport. They will also attend sporting events of their beneficiaries to show continued support on and off the field. The program is led by Jon Singleton, and will be supported by his wife and a team of volunteers. The program will be funded in part by the generous support of Combat Plumbing, LLC and D’Amorie Construction.

“We love to give back and are proud to support 716SNKRS and its mission help the kids in our community,” said Nora Gregoire, Manager of D’Amorie Construction. “We hope that the program will make a real difference in the lives of local families, and will give kids the confidence to move forward in their aspirations. We are honored to be a part of this important initiative.”

President Jon Singleton, has a long history of serving the community as a local business owner and combat veteran. The launch of 716SNKRS INC is another example of his commitment to Western New York. To learn more about 716SNKRS INC, or to get involved and help support out mission, please visit 716snkrs.com.