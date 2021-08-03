Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum, in partnership with The MolinaCares Accord, in collaboration with Molina Healthcare of New York, is pleased to announce Molina Mondays. On these days, Molina members will receive a discount admission of $5 per guest into the museum.

The museum will also incorporate health and wellness into the various activities throughout the day from the Art Studio to the Tinkering Tank and even in the Cooking Galley. This will provide children and their caregivers the opportunity to learn about the various ways to make healthy choices.

To kickoff Molina Mondays, the museum is hosting a safety day in which many community partners, such as Oishei Children’s Hospital, Goldfish Swim School, and the Buffalo Police Department, come and share useful information with caregivers on keeping their families and homes safe. Of course, there will be cool giveaways and fun and engaging activities for the children to do while learning about safety.

In addition to the safety activities, Explore & More welcomes Theatre of Youth to Molina Monday! Join us in the Art Studio and the Farm to Fork exhibit where Theatre of Youth will use dramatic play and the arts to encourage children to establish life-long healthy habits. Each child will have an opportunity to play, learn, and create an interactive craft known as an “Identity Wheel.” Creative expression combined with healthy habits gives children a foundation for healthy minds and bodies!

Michelle Urbanczyk, CEO of Explore & More states, “We are beyond excited for this new program. Through this partnership, we can provide access to the museum for those who might not have been able to come before while promoting health and wellness to all of our families in the community!”

“We are grateful for the chance to partner with Explore & More in hosting Molina Mondays,” said Kristen Holdsworth, associate vice president of community engagement at Molina Healthcare of New York. “It’s the perfect way to enable people to not only learn about healthy living but enjoy a fun day out at the museum.”

Molina Mondays launches Monday, August 9th from 10:00-4:00 and continues the second Monday of every month through July 2022. Molina members can reserve their $5 discounted ticket by calling (716)655-5131 and must bring their membership card and ID to the museum. More details can be found here.