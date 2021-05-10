Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum is pleased to announce enhanced STEM programming for children in the Western New York community. Through support from National Grid, this expansion will allow for families both in-museum and at-home to learn about STEM careers and participate in STEM-based activities – from exploring the magic of static electricity to building a flashlight.

The existing STEM programming, which includes the once-a-month STEM Saturdays, is one of the most popular and sought-after activity days the museum offers. Through this partnership, the museum will not only be able to teach valuable STEM concepts to families at home who cannot physically make it to the museum but also allows the museum to take viewers behind the scenes at National Grid.

Super STEM Saturday: What does an Overhead Line Mechanic do?

The Super STEM programming consists of six 10-15 minute long videos which touch on various STEM careers at National Grid coupled with an at-home activity or storytime. These videos teach children what it’s like to use STEM in a career; taking viewers up electrical poles and behind converter stations that manage 115,000 volts of electricity for the city of Buffalo.

Michelle Urbanczyk, CEO of Explore & More states “STEM Saturdays is one of our most beloved programs we offer, and to be able to expand it like this is very exciting for us. It allows us to further our mission of educating our community and keeping the focus on everything Western New York based.”

“We wanted to offer kids’ an opportunity to see STEM in action at National Grid,” said Mauri Myers-Solages, Corporate Citizenship Manager at National Grid, “so we hope that these behind-the-scenes videos will ignite a spark and encourage their curiosity.”

The videos are being released once a month in conjunction with STEM Saturdays at the museum and can be viewed on Explore & More’s Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and website.