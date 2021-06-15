Free yoga, Pilates, Zumba®, kickboxing and other fitness classes presented by Independent Health and the YMCA return to 18 outdoor locations throughout Western New York and online as Fitness in the Parks starts its 10th summer season on June 1.

In all, more than 500 classes will be offered during this season’s Fitness in the Parks program, the largest and longest running outdoor fitness program in the region. Numerous classes will be offered every week at multiple locations throughout Western New York, including longtime favorites Wilkeson Pointe at Outer Harbor Buffalo, Delaware Park in the City of Buffalo and Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park! No registration is required; just show up at the outdoor class or join online.

“All ages and skill levels are encouraged to safely join us in person or at home to get fit, have fun and enjoy the warmer weather,” said Michelle Carbery, senior corporate wellness specialist at Independent Health. “This community-based program is designed to encourage physical activity and healthy lifestyles by offering free fitness classes in unique spaces – providing easy access and opportunities for you to start or continue your health and wellness journey.”

All classes are free and led by YMCA certified instructors. Online classes are accessible through Facebook Live on YMCA Buffalo Niagara’s Facebook page to enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

Independent Health and YMCA Buffalo Niagara first partnered 10 years ago to bring Fitness in the Parks to WNY, expanding into Jamestown in 2014. It originally started at six parks with only 10 classes. Since then, the free outdoor program has helped participants throughout WNY burn 8.2 million calories, the equivalent of 63,692 chicken wings or 33,120 slices of cheese pizza!

For the safety of participants, all outdoor Fitness in the Parks classes will follow New York state protocols to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all. To learn more about Fitness in the Parks, including the full schedule, class descriptions, special event days, FAQs and what Independent Health and the YMCA are doing to ensure your safety, go online at www.independenthealth.com/fitpark